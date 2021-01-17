Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old girl kidnapped and passed on from truck to truck, gang-raped multiple...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old girl kidnapped and passed on from truck to truck, gang-raped multiple times by nine men

The girl was gang-raped on January 4 but that time was let go on the condition she will keep quiet. She was abducted on January 11 and gang-raped by 9 men

OpIndia Staff
Gang Rape
13-year-old gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh (Image: Zee NEws)
211

A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped multiple times by nine men several times in a week in Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, she was kidnapped and gang-raped on January 4, after that she was again abducted by a truck driver from Umaria district on January 11-12. She was passed on from truck driver to truck driver before she was dropped on the highway.

The horrifying story

The girl was kidnapped by a known person and gang-raped by several men on January 4. She was let go and threatened to keep quiet. She was then again kidnapped and gang-raped by two truck drivers when she was out on an errand on January 11. The two men took her in a jungle and raped her. She was kept hostage in the truck, and they drove to a Dhaba. She was then raped by the Dhaba owner along with four other truckers.

The girl, who is a student of class 9, was kept hostage and raped throughout the night. The next morning, when she was almost unconscious due to the continuous torture, the truck driver tossed her in the truck and raped her again before dumping her in the middle of the road.

Shocked and terrified, the girl tried to stop vehicles, urging them to help. A truck driver stopped and picked her when she pleaded him to help. However, her torture was not over. That truck driver also raped her and dropped her near Umaria before speeding away.

Family filed complaint the next morning

By this time, the family that was continuously looking for her all night, filed a complaint with the police the next morning. Soon after, the girl spotted some policemen and approached them for help. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she could not speak properly. She was counselled for 20 hours before she could begin to talk. During the counselling, she revealed the series of events that she had to go through. She also mentioned that five of the men involved in the gang-rape were among those who gang-raped her on January 4.

Vikas Kumar Shahwal, Superintendent of Police, said that the police recovered the girl soon after receiving the complaint on January 12. “According to the doctors, she has not sustained any major injuries but she is in deep mental trauma and shock. We have kept her under observation at one-stop crisis centre, where she is being counselled.” He added. Arvind Tiwari, the Police spokesman, said that a case has been registered under POSCO and relevant sections of the IPC.

So far, the police have arrested seven out of nine men involved in the crime. The remaining two are still on the run.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The curious case of Steve Jarding: How the specialist in failure Harvard Professor failed Nidhi Razdan

OpIndia Staff -
Steve Jarding is in the advisory board of the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) along with Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi invited to UK for G7, British PM Johnson to visit India ahead of the summit

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, the British PM cancelled his India visit as a guest during India's Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.
Read more

India Vs Australia: How Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar saved the day for India in Brisbane test

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
In an extraordinary display of determination, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar went on to put a partnership of 121 runs for the 7th wicket.

West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As a result of the high-handedness of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, a nurse from Bardhaman Medical College lamented that she was not vaccinated

Harvard University announced freeze on hiring two months before Nidhi Razdan claimed she was joining the Uni: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In April 2020, the Harvard University had announced that they were implementing an immediate freeze on hiring and salary.

NIA summons pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’ in Sikhs For Justice in ‘Referendum-2020’ case, actor-turned ‘farmer’ Deep Sidhu also called

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has summoned include officials of the controversial pro-Khalistan group 'Khalsa Aid' and also actor Deep Sidhu, who has time-and-again openly expressed his support to the Khalistan movement.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.
Read more

Latest News

Media

The curious case of Steve Jarding: How the specialist in failure Harvard Professor failed Nidhi Razdan

OpIndia Staff -
Steve Jarding is in the advisory board of the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) along with Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi invited to UK for G7, British PM Johnson to visit India ahead of the summit

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, the British PM cancelled his India visit as a guest during India's Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.
Read more
Cricket

India Vs Australia: How Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar saved the day for India in Brisbane test

OpIndia Staff -
In an extraordinary display of determination, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar went on to put a partnership of 121 runs for the 7th wicket.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi flags off eight trains from various places in the country to Kevadia to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Statue of Unity in Kevadia
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn

OpIndia Staff -
As a result of the high-handedness of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, a nurse from Bardhaman Medical College lamented that she was not vaccinated
Read more
Media

Harvard University announced freeze on hiring two months before Nidhi Razdan claimed she was joining the Uni: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In April 2020, the Harvard University had announced that they were implementing an immediate freeze on hiring and salary.
Read more
News Reports

Massive protests erupt in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against road construction by China to move troops

OpIndia Staff -
People in PoK protesting against a 33 km road from Yarkand that China is building to move its artillery and military personnel in the region
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old girl kidnapped and passed on from truck to truck, gang-raped multiple times by nine men

OpIndia Staff -
After gang-raped on January 4, the minor girl was again kidnapped by a truck driver on 10th & raped by several truckers
Read more
News Reports

Network18 Group terminates CNBC Awaaz anchor Hemant Ghai after SEBI banned him for fraudulent trading

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI had banned Hemant Ghai from trading in the capital market, and also from giving any recommendation related to stocks.
Read more
News Reports

NIA summons pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’ in Sikhs For Justice in ‘Referendum-2020’ case, actor-turned ‘farmer’ Deep Sidhu also called

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has summoned include officials of the controversial pro-Khalistan group 'Khalsa Aid' and also actor Deep Sidhu, who has time-and-again openly expressed his support to the Khalistan movement.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com