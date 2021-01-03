Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan helping Turkey to achieve nuclear weapons through clandestine network: Read details
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan helping Turkey to achieve nuclear weapons through clandestine network: Read details

Pakistan and China are believed to be the countries that are responsible for the black marketing of nuclear technology and helping rogue countries like North Korea, Iran to build their nuclear capabilities.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan - Turkey relations/ Image Source: Middle East Institute
86

The rapid development and production of nuclear and missile technologies by Turkey has now caused a major security threat not just in the region but also across the globe and has ignited a major concern over the proliferation of nuclear weapons around the world now.

The nuclear weapon ambitions and the black-marketeering of nuclear technology by rogue nuclear nations like Pakistan and Iran has now threatened the peace and tranquillity of countries from the North Atlantic to the Middle East. A series of recent developments have grabbed the world’s attention after Turkish dictator Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intent to develop nuclear and missile technologies to fulfil his geopolitical aspirations.

Recently, according to a report, Pakistan’s Defence Secretary Lt. General (Retd.) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain led a Pakistani delegation met the Deputy Chief of Turkish Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu led the Turkish delegation during the 15th Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) on 22-23 December 2020, which is the biggest institutional setup between both the countries on defence cooperation.

A series of several meetings between top-level representatives of armies of both the nations were reportedly carried out to monitor the progress made in previous meetings between defence representatives.

Meetings held to discuss transfer of nuclear technology

The insiders believe that the meeting and the deliberations discussed were just the tip of the iceberg as it is part of a larger screenplay of sharing nuclear and missile technologies between the two countries. It is believed that Erdogan has personally requested Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwa to help with nuclear weapon technology which Pakistan has reportedly agreed to. The meeting was organised to discuss procedural aspects of the technology transfer that could take place and covering the process at the same time.

Reportedly, the Pakistani defence delegation visited Turkish defence companies including Bakyar (UAV OEM), TAI, HAVELSAN and ASELSAN. They also met top Turkish Army generals and bureaucrats dealing with the production of missiles and other aerial technologies and also held meetings with the head of Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries Prof. Ismail Demir and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Limited (TAI) Dr. Temil Kotil.

Pakistan and China are believed to be the countries that are responsible for the black marketing of nuclear technology and helping rogue countries like North Korea, Iran to build their nuclear capabilities.

Pakistan is now aiding Turkey by transferring the missile technologies and Pakistani scientists are helping Turkey build its capacity in the production of missiles. The top-level Pakistani scientists are currently working with Turkey to enhance its ballistic and nuclear capabilities. By indulging in illegal transfers of missile technologies to Turkey, Pakistan has violated the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and non-proliferation rules.

Turkey is seeking to acquire nuclear weapon technology since the 1960s. However, it is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Erdogan has not made it secret that he does not accept any constraints imposed on Turkey by nuclear powers.

Turkey’s nuclear ambitions

In 2019, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had said it was unacceptable for nuclear-armed states to forbid Ankara from obtaining its own nuclear weapons but did not say whether Turkey had plans to obtain them.

“Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But (they tell us) we can’t have them. This, I cannot accept,” Erdogan has said his ruling AK Party members. According to Erdogan, Turkey needs the same protection as Israel. “We have Israel nearby, as almost neighbours. They scare (other nations) by possessing these. No one can touch them,” he had said.

In this regard, Pakistan has now become an important partner for Turkey to succeed in getting a nuclear weapon. Pakistan is the only known Muslim country with nuclear weapons state in the world, which is touted to be the protector of the Islamic nations. Pakistan also has the worst track record of nuclear proliferation and Turkey was once a hub for rogue Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Pakistan has been a kingpin of the ‘nuclear black market and it is not an unknown fact to know how Turkey contributed to Pakistan’s nuclear business. The nuclear black market of Pakistan led by Abdul Qadeer Khan helped numerous countries in sharing missile technologies, especially in the production of centrifuges.

According to the International Institute of Strategic Strategic Studies, Turkish companies helped the AQ Khan to carry out business of nuclear technologies and also covertly import materials from Europe and export the finished products to players like Libya, Iran and North Korea. It is also alleged that Turkey might already be possessing a considerable number of centrifuges made by Pakistan.

Pakistan intends to transfer nuclear weapons tech to Turkey through black markets

Interestingly, the next meeting of HLMDG between the two Islamic countries is scheduled in 2021 and sources have revealed that both the countries will be deciding on fast-tracking of missile technology transfer, capacity building of Turkey in producing centrifuges, purchase of small armed Turkish drones by Pakistan, acquisition on high-range Turkish mini drones by Pakistani Army.

Amidst this, Pakistan is also working on behalf of Turkey to find new buyers for Turkish defence equipment to counter the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions imposed by the US. Turkey is afraid of losing its defence market after these impositions and has sought Pakistan’s assistance.

The geopolitical experts believe that Erdogan sees Pakistani nuclear and missile capabilities as an important weapon in achieving his caliphate aspirations. However, the silver lining is that most of the Arab countries are now irked by rogue powers like Turkey and Pakistan and are now dissociating themselves from Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

If Munawar Faruqui were ‘Charlie Hebdo’, he’d have been beheaded, not arrested, so cut the crap

K Bhattacharjee -
Munawar Faruqui was arrested for insulting Hindu Gods in Madhya Pradesh following one of his new year performances.
Read more
News Reports

After refusing to take ‘BJP vaccine’ for coronavirus, Akhilesh Yadav does a u-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated only when his government will be formed after the next election.
Read more

Flashback: When Pakistani cricket fans invaded the pitch and beat up a steward because they thought Pakistan won

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Hinting at their poor comprehension skills, the commentator remarked, "It's 2 to win. That's all. Surely these people (Pakistanis) can read scoreboards."

How what happened to Satpal Nischal is not doing of Pakistan, but Indian secularism and political Islam

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Satpal Nischal was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir merely weeks after he received a domicile certificate.

Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech vaccine for Coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had also expressed his gratitude for health workers, doctors, sanitation workers and other frontline warriors, who had put their lives in risk in the most adverse of circumstances.

Malaysia: Cartel sold fake halal meat sourced from China and other countries to Muslims for over 40 years

World OpIndia Staff -
Malaysia is now planning to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter and mitigate the fears of the Muslims living in the country

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
World

As relationship with Chinese govt turned sour, Billionaire Jack Ma vanishes from public and disappears from his own show

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan helping Turkey to achieve nuclear weapons through clandestine network: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey president Erdogan sees Pakistani nuclear and missile capabilities as an important weapon in achieving his caliphate aspirations.
Read more
Entertainment

If Munawar Faruqui were ‘Charlie Hebdo’, he’d have been beheaded, not arrested, so cut the crap

K Bhattacharjee -
Munawar Faruqui was arrested for insulting Hindu Gods in Madhya Pradesh following one of his new year performances.
Read more
News Reports

After refusing to take ‘BJP vaccine’ for coronavirus, Akhilesh Yadav does a u-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated only when his government will be formed after the next election.
Read more
Cricket

Flashback: When Pakistani cricket fans invaded the pitch and beat up a steward because they thought Pakistan won

OpIndia Staff -
Hinting at their poor comprehension skills, the commentator remarked, "It's 2 to win. That's all. Surely these people (Pakistanis) can read scoreboards."
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan draws up smokescreen again, ‘arrests’ LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi ahead of FATF meeting

OpIndia Staff -
To avoid downgrading to blacklist from grelist by the FATF, Pakistan has enacted the drama of arresting LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi
Read more
Opinions

How what happened to Satpal Nischal is not doing of Pakistan, but Indian secularism and political Islam

K Bhattacharjee -
Satpal Nischal was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir merely weeks after he received a domicile certificate.
Read more
News Reports

Munger Firing Case: Bihar Government appoints IPS officer Lipi Singh as Saharsa SP

OpIndia Staff -
Lipi Singh's name was in headlines after Munger firing incident in which one devotee Anurag Poddar died and several were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech vaccine for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had also expressed his gratitude for health workers, doctors, sanitation workers and other frontline warriors, who had put their lives in risk in the most adverse of circumstances.
Read more
World

Malaysia: Cartel sold fake halal meat sourced from China and other countries to Muslims for over 40 years

OpIndia Staff -
Malaysia is now planning to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter and mitigate the fears of the Muslims living in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com