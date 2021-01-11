Monday, January 11, 2021
Home News Reports Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme, RTI reveals

As per data, a major part of these unqualified recipients belongs to five states—Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. However, Punjab tops the list accounting for 23.16 per cent(4.74 lakh) of total ineligible beneficiaries.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab farmers form a major chunk of undeserving beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme
Protesters demonstrating against farm bills(Source: Indian Express)
160

Even as a large number of farmers from Punjab are protesting against the newly introduced Farm Bills, an RTI response by the Agriculture Ministry revealed that Punjab farmers form a major chunk of the total undeserving beneficiaries to receive payouts under the PM KISAN scheme. The RTI response revealed that the government had paid Rs 1,364 crores to 20.48 lakh undeserving beneficiaries under the ambitious PM-Kisan scheme.

The RTI was filed by applicant Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative(CHRI) seeking the list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi(PM-KISAN) scheme which was launched by the central government in 2019. Under this scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is paid to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

In its response to the RTI application, the Union Agriculture Ministry stratified into two categories of undeserving beneficiaries who received PM-KISAN payouts as “ineligible farmers” and “income tax payee farmers”. The RTI response mentioned that more than half of the undeserving beneficiaries belong to the “income tax payee category”. Institutional farmers, farmer families holding constitutional positions, serving or retired government employees as well as professionals are ineligible under the scheme.

“The remaining 44.41% belong to the ‘ineligible farmers’ category’,” Nayak said. He also cited media reports to contend that proceedings have been initiated to recover the funds transferred to undeserving beneficiaries.

Punjab farmers highest among the list of 20 lakh undeserving beneficiaries

As per data, a major part of these unqualified recipients belongs to five states—Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. However, Punjab tops the list accounting for 23.16 per cent(4.74 lakh) of total ineligible beneficiaries across the country who received payouts. Trailing Punjab is Assam with 16.87 per cent(3.45 lakh) and then Maharashtra where 13.99 per cent of 2.86 lakh beneficiaries have wrongly received the payouts.

Gujarat is the fourth position with 8.05 per cent(1.64 lakh beneficiaries), followed by Uttar Pradesh at fifth position with 8.01 per cent or 1.64 lakh beneficiaries. Sikkim has registered the lowest figure with just one undeserving beneficiary.

“The total amount of  ₹1,364.13 crores was paid to recipients across the states in 68.20 lakh instalments (where each instalment of  ₹2,000 paid out per recipient is counted separately). Out of this, 49.25 lakh instalments were paid to ‘IT payee farmers’ while 18.95 lakh instalments were paid to ‘ineligible farmers’ across the country,” Nayak said quoting the RTI data.

PM Kisan scheme launched to provide income support to small and marginal farmers

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi is an initiative launched by the central government under which an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months through direct benefits transfers(DBT) directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, based on exclusion criteria related to higher-income status.

The scheme excludes several categories of farmers such as institutional landholders, farmer families in which one or more members is among beneficiaries, former and present holders of constitutional posts; former and present ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, mayors and chairmen of district panchayat; serving and retired government employees; pensioners receiving over  ₹10,000 monthly pensions; income tax payees and professionals such as doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and architects etc.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspm kisan, pm kisan ineligible farmers, pm kisan criteria
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

How a frustrated Australian team resorted to on-field shenanigans during the 3rd Test match at Sydney

OpIndia Staff -
With a target of 407 runs in front of India in the 2nd innings, Australia was hoping for a comfortable victory at the end of the 4th day. But the tide turned in India's favour on the 5th day.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
About 23 per cent of the total undeserving beneficiaries of the PM KISAN scheme belonged to Punjab
Read more

Ind vs Aus: Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja’s video on ‘teamwork’ goes viral

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Viral video shows Navdeep Saini peel banana and offer it to Ravindra Jadeja as he was padded up and ready to go bat on the crease.

GoAir Pilot Capt Mickey Malik who was sacked over his offensive social media posts has a history of disturbing tweets. Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
While Capt Mickey Malik's termination came after netizens objected to him referring to PM Modi as an idiot, it is likely his other offensive tweets may be the reason for him being fired.

From San Francisco to Bengaluru, over the North Pole: Four women pilots of Air India create history

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air India's all-women crew flew over North Pole, travelling over 16,000 km from San Francisco to Bengaluru.

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cricket

How a frustrated Australian team resorted to on-field shenanigans during the 3rd Test match at Sydney

OpIndia Staff -
With a target of 407 runs in front of India in the 2nd innings, Australia was hoping for a comfortable victory at the end of the 4th day. But the tide turned in India's favour on the 5th day.
Read more
News Reports

Japan finds new strain of coronavirus in passengers arriving from Brazil

OpIndia Staff -
Japan's health ministry said its tough to immediately determine how infectious the strain is or the effectiveness of current available vaccines against it.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video: Trump supporters allegedly kicked out of flight for discussing support towards the outgoing US President

OpIndia Staff -
In another video, a man was seen have a public outburst after he was allegedly not allowed to fly. He alleged that he was called a 'terrorist' and vilified by the airlines.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers form a major chunk of ineligible recipients payout under PM KISAN scheme, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
About 23 per cent of the total undeserving beneficiaries of the PM KISAN scheme belonged to Punjab
Read more
Crime

Honey-trapped by Pakistan’s ISI, husband of former sarpanch shared confidential information about Army in Pokhran

OpIndia Staff -
Paliwal had received a 'friend request' from two Pakistani spies. One of the women had also contacted him via WhatsApp.
Read more
Cricket

Ind vs Aus: Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja’s video on ‘teamwork’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video shows Navdeep Saini peel banana and offer it to Ravindra Jadeja as he was padded up and ready to go bat on the crease.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: FIR against TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee for derogatory comments on Goddess Sita

OpIndia Staff -
Abhay Kumar Jha, a member of Maithili community in Howrah, condemned the statement of Kalyan Banerjee and threatened to launch a protest if he did not apologise within 24 hours.
Read more
Social Media

GoAir Pilot Capt Mickey Malik who was sacked over his offensive social media posts has a history of disturbing tweets. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While Capt Mickey Malik's termination came after netizens objected to him referring to PM Modi as an idiot, it is likely his other offensive tweets may be the reason for him being fired.
Read more
News Reports

ED crackdown on Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik over NSEL scam, takes possession of 112 properties

OpIndia Staff -
The ED had earlier attached the plots. However, Sarnaik had allegedly sold the properties as the attachment details did not show in the records of Revenue Department.
Read more
News Reports

From San Francisco to Bengaluru, over the North Pole: Four women pilots of Air India create history

OpIndia Staff -
Air India's all-women crew flew over North Pole, travelling over 16,000 km from San Francisco to Bengaluru.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com