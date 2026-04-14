The conversion and sexual harassment racket at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) located in Nashik, Maharashtra, has disturbed the nation and raised concerns about such potential conspiracies currently underway in the country, targeting unsuspecting Hindu women and men. Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh and Ashwini Chanani have been arrested as 9 FIRs (First Information Reports) were filed in the case. However, Nida Khan has been evading capture.

Troubling details about the case are surfacing every day, emphasising the extent to which these Islamists were active within the company to prey on their targets. Nevertheless, as the accused are Muslims, the Islamo-leftists have crawled out of their hideouts to defend their co-religionists and ideological allies, akin to all similar incidents in the past.

It is not unexpected for them to stand by the indefensible, considering their history of even sanitising terrorism. Therefore, every crime committed by Muslims is whitewashed, minimised and outright denied at the expense of Hindu lives, as the latter are merely stepping stones for their nefarious agenda, with the perpetrators serving as the executioners. Islam-leftist

Islmo-leftist cabal joins forces to belittle the plight of Hindu victims and shield the jihadis.

“The Wire,” which engages with every convenient issue to turn it into a divisive plank to attack Hind, us failed to release a single report on the major event, mirroring the stance of other “liberal” media houses, including The Quint and Scroll. On the other hand, its leading propagandist, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, swiftly invoked the religious identity of the accused to assert victimhood. However, to their credit, this tendency is a hallmark of this ecosystem, where every offence is analysed based on religion to decide whether it warrants being denounced or downplayed.

She displayed a startling indifference towards the victim and asserted that the issue was a plot to “make even the few who’ve secured jobs in this majoritarian system unemployable.” Her contention is not about the trauma and torture inflicted by Muslims on Hindu women but rather about challenging the consequences that they rightfully deserve for their actions.

Should predators from her community be permitted to continue abusing Hindu women with impunity? Arfa seems to be slyly advocating for it.

A new wave of targeting Muslims- not the paan vendor or street hawker this time, but the educated, skilled, employed.

The aim is clear: make even the few who’ve secured jobs in this majoritarian system unemployable. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 14, 2026

Faye D’Souza, the beloved source of information for liberals and leftists, eventually decided to rouse from her deep slumber of ignorance to report on the issue without the customary gravitas or shock that accompany even the most trivial happenings in her posts. She unsurprisingly concentrated on obscuring the names of the accused, as loyalty to ideology takes precedence,e and the dignity or safety of Hindus, both male and female, is of no importance or concern to this faction.

Nasreen Khan crafted a story suitable for a low-budget film, disguised as rumours among TCS employers,” with the intent to not only glorify but also to allege conspiracy against the Muslim men. “Some Muslims at TCS had achieved great success through their hard work. These handsome boys who were growing in the company had friendly relations with their junior Hindu female colleagues. This did not sit well with some Hindus in the company, who were jealous of their progress,” she insisted.

She then wrote that the environment at the company was commendable and Ramzan was respected under the Muslim Human Resources (HR) manager, but it agitated the male Hindu staff. They contacted the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the name of love jihad and attacked the manager, after which the accused were nabbed. Her lousy storytelling might have been amusing if the issue were not as serious, or if her objective to exonerate her Muslim brethren were not equally devious.

Another angle Of TCS.⚡



There are rumors Among Tcs Employers.

And the story here According to Tcs Employers.

In Nashik, some Muslim boys working at TCS had achieved great success through their hard work. These handsome Muslim boys who were growing in the company had friendly… pic.twitter.com/DHMJIw9XiO — Nasreen Khan (@MuslimHuman77) April 12, 2026

A tattoo artist transforms into an authority on Islam to whitewash the offenders.

Tattoo artist Shyamli Panda seamlessly joined the same campaign,n first asking, “What exactly do they gain from this forced conversion,” and then announcing, “In Isl, there is no compulsion in religion, whether by coercion or force.” She then proceeded to argue that the invitation for conversion could have been dismissed and stressed that offering namaz is a complicated affair, requiring specific attire, steps aversessus that the victims needed to follow.

She questioned how it was feasible for the offenders to pressure them into it while they were simultaneously preparing to perform their prayers within a limited period. “Third, eating beef doesn’t make you Muslim, nor does it take you out of the Hindu faith. Not to mention, it’s increasingly hard and almost dangerous to obtain beef in the countryside,y so why would they waste this food on people who don’t want to eat it?” she further proposed.

Shyamli suggested that sexual assaulters can belong to any religion and are bad actors. The self-proclaimed Islamic expert, or at least that is how her statements appeared, added that those who engage in “Dawah” (inviting non-believers to Islam) are “chaste and never harass women.”

She stated that, therefore, the culprits were either bad Muslims, “in which case, why would they bother with the conversion nonsense, or they’re bad men who behaved reprehensibly,y” and should be held legally accountable. However, she soon revealed her true colours behind her preposterous and nauseating buildup to express, “This is yet another attempt at dehumanising Muslims in this country.”

Do you see the amount of whitewashing going on in this comment, anon? Imagine how dumb and doomed one has to be to do such wordcelling in defense of those people. pic.twitter.com/xKBcPws3iM — Lucifer (@Lucifer_Bhai) April 13, 2026

Shyamli could be living under a rock to be this oblivious to the history of Islamic invasions or how highly religious individuals have created dreaded terror organisations, such as Islamic State, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), whose chief, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, also runs “Jamaat-ud-Dawa” (JuD).

They are using Islam to murder innocents and perpetrate terrorism, or is it also a conspiracy, and they are good people with profound adherence to their religion? Likewise, the minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan must have somehow vanished, as their declining numbers surely cannot be attributed to oppression or forced conversions in the country by the radicals.

Moreover, the jihad in Kashmir, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the gang rape of Girja Tickoo and other atrocious crimes might be fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the Muslim community. In all sincerity, her purposefully spiteful comments are not even worthy of a response.

Similarly, confronting Islamo-leftists with the truth is similar to trying to awaken someone who is feigning sleep. They are already aware, yet their minds are predisposed to solely endorsing the propaganda, regardless of the insanity or imbecility reflected in their reasons.

Hollow arguments and a plethora of victimhood rhetoric

Faheem Khan, who claimed to be in the field of Information Technology for 5 years, remarked, “Muslim men in IT are among the most disciplined, hardworking, and resilient professionals. They stay calm under pressure and consistently deliver at a high level.” He mentioned that they only wish for time and space to perform namaz and even remain late to guarantee that the work is finished if the schedule is tight.

“In return, companies get people with strong integrity, reliability, and long-term commitment,” Khan added. Afterwards, he pointed out that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and that the truth will surface after the inquiry. However, in contrast to others who hastily proclaimed the accused innocent, he astutely absolved them of their offences, lauding Muslims as the best employees based on a contrived narrative stemming from his own “personal experience,” which cannot be verified. On the other hand, the facts of the conversion network did validate how Hindu women were subjected to pressure and abuse over several years.

Been in IT for 5 years, and I’ll say this clearly:



Muslim men in IT are among the most disciplined, hardworking, and resilient professionals. They stay calm under pressure and consistently deliver at a high level.



Their only consistent ask? Time and space for Namaz. And if… — Faheem Khan (@faheem_khan_dev) April 13, 2026

Irena Akbar, a former “journalist,” sought to misrepresent the incident by implying that Muslims are being unfairly singled out for their education and taking job opportunities, which is not unusual for an extremist, who is known for distorting reality to suit her goal. She also criticised the female police personnel who went undercover at the firm to bust this syndicate, mocking that their attention should be on maintaining law and order rather than eavesdropping on private office discussions.

The police’s actions have derailed the conversion bogey before it could reach its final station and exposed the perpetrators, which has clearly frustrated Akbar, leading to such nonsensical statements.

Another account labelled the arrest of the accused as a conspiracy to “target Muslims in the private sector just as they were discriminated against in government sector jobs.” The person obviously had no evidence to support his allegations, which directly oppose the blatant appeasement of the community by both the personal law and the special programs extended by the government to facilitate minorities. However, facts are irrelevant in propaganda.

It was then charged that HR policy would be governed by Hindutva and Muslims would be penalised,d similar to the issues they encounter in the housing sector, which is completely manufactured, and would not even exist if they directed their efforts towards finding accommodation within their own community instead of concentrating on portraying a faux perception of discrimination.

Moreover, it was indicated that educated Muslims would endure the repercussions in the days ahead. The prohibition of sexual harassment or the coercion of others to adopt Islam is apparently a severe injustice for these elements who demand the liberty to commit such crimes; otherwise, they are going to cry Islamophobia and claim that the entire system is rigged by Hindutva.

Muslims will be targeted in private sector just as they were discriminated in Govt sector jobs



Now HR policy will be dictated by hindutva & muslims will be punished similarly how they face problems in housing sector



Educated muslims will face the brunt in days to come now https://t.co/n6MYvhSazb — An-Nahda Commentary (@CoolBreezeInd) April 12, 2026

Conclusion

The Islamo-leftists, just as the caste warriors, have always been notably selective in their outrage against crimes and criminals. They react strongly even to a minor, albeit false, reference to Hindus, which is fabricated in many instances to tarnish the reputation of the community. However, they either choose to stay silent or embark on a mission to absolve the offenders when presented with real instances. This pattern has been evident repeatedly, and its latest illustration was the murder of 28-year-old youth Tarun Kumar in Delhi, where this group attempted to attack his character following his brutal lynching.

This is a time-tested strategy for them, and they are unlikely to deviate from it. The conviction is based on judicial procedure and further probe in the present case, but they refuse to acknowledge the existence of workplace sexual harassment, even after the truth was revealed by undercover officers.

The truth will continue to be a casualty in the face of their disinformation,n and they will persist in projecting themselves as victims while providing clean chits to the accused from their cherished community. This ecosystem has never hesitated to support terrorists or criminals, even after their guilt has been established. Hence, it is unreasonable to expect them to turn over a new leaf and support Hindus, which they will always refuse because of their perpetual and shared animosity towards the religion and its adherents.

Every piece of content, whether a social media post or a news article, is scrutinised through an ideological lens that assesses its relevance to the interests and goals of this gang.