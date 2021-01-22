Friday, January 22, 2021
Home News Reports “Young generation of New India has a zeal of combating troubles with enthusiasm”, says...
News Reports
Updated:

“Young generation of New India has a zeal of combating troubles with enthusiasm”, says PM Modi addressing students at Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation through video conferencing.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi address
PM Narendra Modi addressing the graduating students of Tezpur University on the 18th convocation (Source: Twitter)
24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation through video conferencing. Congratulating and motivating around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 for their future endeavours, PM Modi said that everything that they have learned in this university will help them accelerate the development of the nation.

“Young generation of New India has a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm”, PM Modi crooned soft words of encouragement to the pass out students of the university, also appreciating the Tezpur university for working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North-East India.

“Tezpur University is working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North- East. They are documenting the languages of the tribal community. This is an appreciable work”, PM Modi said.

Appreciating the University’s accomplishments and emphasizing the need for new technology and innovation, PM Modi added: “Innovation helps in solving problems at the local level. Department of Chemical Sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states as well. This innovation has helped in accelerating and empowering the Har Ghar Jal mission”.

Our nation is entering its 75th year of independence this year. Innumerable people from Assam have contributed to our freedom struggle, said the Prime Minister, adding that now, it is upon the younger generation to use their lives towards the making of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Reiterating the need to go “vocal for local” to make India self-reliant, Modi said: “Your grassroot innovations add impetus to ‘vocal for local’. These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development”.

Emphasizing on how the government has prioritised the development of North-East India, the PM furthered that the way connectivity, education and health industries have grown in the North-East in the last few years, it has opened new avenues for the younger generation and advised the student to make full use of these possibilities.

Modi lauded India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. “Despite several troubles and lack of resources, the nation took pro-active decisions. We were successful in containing the Coronavirus and strengthened the health infrastructure of the country through the Make In India mission”, PM said.

Speaking on how the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign became an integral part of our system during the Corona pandemic, Modi said that from mass production of masks and sanitizer in the country to develop the Coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic. India took quick, proactive decisions and did not wait for the problem to aggravate. With Made in India solutions, we controlled the spread of the virus and improved our health infrastructure, he opined.

PM Modi further lauded the young players of the Indian team who made us proud with their exemplary performance against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He said that a person’s will power helps them to emerge victorious. Everyone should take risks without the fear of failure. Self- confidence is a key to success, opined PM Modi.

“When the nation will be celebrating its 100 years of independence in 2047, the duration of the last 25-26 years will have a strong role in which the students of this generation will have great contributions,” PM Modi added.

The Convocation was held in a blended mode observing the Covid-19 protocols. Only the Ph.D. scholars and Gold Medalists received their Degrees and Gold Medals in person and the rest of the recipients were awarded degrees and diplomas virtually. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were awarded Gold Medals.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also be present on the occasion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.
Read more
World

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.
Read more

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav

Mumbai Police denies permission to UP Police, disrupts probe in Mirzapur case as police reach to question Farhan Akhtar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Police is investigating case filed against makers of the web series 'Mirzapur' and their probe is being disrupted by Mumbai Police

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.
Read more
World

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.
Read more
News Reports

“Young generation of New India has a zeal of combating troubles with enthusiasm”, says PM Modi addressing students at Tezpur University

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi emphasised on how the Govt prioritised the development of North-East India opening new avenues for younger generations
Read more
Politics

Congress head of minority cell arrested for involvement in attack on Tripura Congress chief, a crime media had blamed BJP for

OpIndia Staff -
President of the Tripura Unit of the Congress party, was attacked on Sunday in Bishalgarh of Sipahijala district.
Read more
News Reports

JNU fines Aishe Ghosh and other students for illegally entering JNU hostel by breaking locks, Shehla Rashid jumps into the fray to foment trouble

OpIndia Staff -
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was fined by JNU admin for illegally entering hostel by breaking lock during the lockdown
Read more
Politics

West Bengal: Political turmoil in TMC continues as Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee calls it quits

OpIndia Staff -
Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation from the post of the Minister-in-Charge of the Forest Department on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta
Read more
News Reports

“Pakistan can’t hide behind the smokescreen of UN resolution”: India slams Pakistan in UN over attack on Hindu temples in the country

OpIndia Staff -
India said at the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan being a co-sponsor at agenda item 'Culture of Peace' was an irony
Read more
News Reports

‘Offensive, misleading’ social media posts against Govt officials, ministers, lawmakers to be brought under cybercrime category: Bihar ADG

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar Government for the decision. He called the chief minister the "Bheeshm Pitamah" of the corrupt and the "protector of criminals".
Read more
News Reports

CBI books Cambridge Analytica, alleged strategist of Congress for 2014 elections, over illegal harvesting of Facebook data in India

OpIndia Staff -
Along with Cambridge Analytica, CBI has filed case against another firm named Global Science Research Limited for Facebook data theft
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com