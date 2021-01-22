Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation through video conferencing. Congratulating and motivating around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 for their future endeavours, PM Modi said that everything that they have learned in this university will help them accelerate the development of the nation.

“Young generation of New India has a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm”, PM Modi crooned soft words of encouragement to the pass out students of the university, also appreciating the Tezpur university for working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North-East India.

“Tezpur University is working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North- East. They are documenting the languages of the tribal community. This is an appreciable work”, PM Modi said.

Appreciating the University’s accomplishments and emphasizing the need for new technology and innovation, PM Modi added: “Innovation helps in solving problems at the local level. Department of Chemical Sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states as well. This innovation has helped in accelerating and empowering the Har Ghar Jal mission”.

Our nation is entering its 75th year of independence this year. Innumerable people from Assam have contributed to our freedom struggle, said the Prime Minister, adding that now, it is upon the younger generation to use their lives towards the making of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Reiterating the need to go “vocal for local” to make India self-reliant, Modi said: “Your grassroot innovations add impetus to ‘vocal for local’. These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development”.

Emphasizing on how the government has prioritised the development of North-East India, the PM furthered that the way connectivity, education and health industries have grown in the North-East in the last few years, it has opened new avenues for the younger generation and advised the student to make full use of these possibilities.

Modi lauded India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. “Despite several troubles and lack of resources, the nation took pro-active decisions. We were successful in containing the Coronavirus and strengthened the health infrastructure of the country through the Make In India mission”, PM said.

Speaking on how the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign became an integral part of our system during the Corona pandemic, Modi said that from mass production of masks and sanitizer in the country to develop the Coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic. India took quick, proactive decisions and did not wait for the problem to aggravate. With Made in India solutions, we controlled the spread of the virus and improved our health infrastructure, he opined.

PM Modi further lauded the young players of the Indian team who made us proud with their exemplary performance against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He said that a person’s will power helps them to emerge victorious. Everyone should take risks without the fear of failure. Self- confidence is a key to success, opined PM Modi.

The Indian team in Australia is a great example of the change in approach. Even after losing the first test, they continued fighting.



“When the nation will be celebrating its 100 years of independence in 2047, the duration of the last 25-26 years will have a strong role in which the students of this generation will have great contributions,” PM Modi added.

The Convocation was held in a blended mode observing the Covid-19 protocols. Only the Ph.D. scholars and Gold Medalists received their Degrees and Gold Medals in person and the rest of the recipients were awarded degrees and diplomas virtually. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were awarded Gold Medals.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also be present on the occasion.