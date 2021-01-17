PM Modi invited to UK for G7, British PM Johnson to visit India ahead of the summit

The United Kingdom has invited PM Modi as a guest in the G7 summit to be held in June 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will visit India ahead of the summit. Hailing India as ‘pharmacy of the world’, British PM appreciated how India supplies over 50% of world’s vaccine. He further added how India and the UK have worked together during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the British PM cancelled his India visit as a guest during India’s Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021. He cancelled it amid the rising cases of coronavirus in UK to oversee the vaccination drive and other pandemic-crisis related work. The UK had also seen increased number of coronavirus cases with mutated strain which was highly transmissible.

In December last year, the British Prime Minister had written to PM Narendra Modi to accept his invitation and to invite India to attend the UK’s G7 Summit as one of three guest nations alongside South Korea and Australia. The invitation was a part of Johnson’s endeavour to work with a group of like-minded democracies to promote shared interests and tackle common challenges.