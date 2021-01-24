'Protestor' writes to PM Modi's mother Hiraben to get farm laws revoked

The anti-farm law protestors have intensified their agitation and political tactics to force the Union government to revoke the historic farm laws. In a bizarre development, one such protestor, named Harpreet Singh, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi in the hopes of getting the farm laws scrapped.

As per the copy of the letter accessed by Times of India, Singh wrote, “I am writing this with a heavy heart. You must be knowing that farmers, protesting against two black laws, are forced to sleep on the streets of Delhi in this cold winter. Several protestors are aged between 90 and 95. Many have fallen sick. Some have also died due to the cold weather. This is a matter of concern.”

Harpreet Singh, who hails from Ferozepur district of Punjab, alleged that farmers have been forced to launch a peaceful agitation after the government supposedly passed the three farm laws on the behest of Adani, Ambani group and other corporates. He added, “The farmers are unhappy and disappointed because of these laws and are concerned about their children. The farmers of the country do not want any amendments in these laws but want to get them repealed.”

Screengrab of the letter via The times of India

Protestor complains about ‘media labels’, makes emotional appeal

Furthermore, he said that the so-called farmers, protesting against the farm laws, have not only produced crops in large quantities when India was going through a period of food crisis but also fed the hungry stomachs of the people across the globe. “Today, when they are making a demand for their rights, it must be fulfilled. Amidst the protest, the produce is getting destroyed. Farmers and their family members are waiting (for a solution),” he added.

Harpreet Singh alleged that it is a nationwide agitation of farmers and that the protestors are being wrongly portrayed as ‘terrorists’, ‘Khalistanis’ and members of ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ by the media. He claimed that farmers across India have joined the ‘mass movement’ to get rid of the farm laws and have not been misled by anyone. To augment his appeal, the anti-farm law protestor said that Punjab has produced over 90% of freedom fighters but did not demand anything in return.

PM Modi will not refuse you, claims protestor in his letter

Singh concluded, “I am writing this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, he can withdraw the farm laws that he has passed. I feel, a person can refuse anyone except his mother because in our country the mother is considered a god. Your son, PM Modi will never refuse your request. I’m hopeful that your son will listen to you and repeal these black laws. The entire country will thank you. A mother can order his son by pulling his ear. If these three laws are scrapped, then it would be victory for the entire country and nobody will be defeated.”

Harpreet Singh has been protesting against the farm laws since September last year. He, along with two others, namely, Karandeep Sandhu and Gurpreet Singh, was arrested under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Sections 107, 151 for organising a protest without permission at the Ridge in Shimla. He was released on bail the following day.