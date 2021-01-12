Congress MLA from Harchandpur in Rae Bareli, Rakesh Singh, has felicitated the district convener of the Hindu Yuva Vahini for throwing ink at the face of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti after Bharti’s shocking conduct. Singh also heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and said that there is no CM who is as honest and venerable.

Rakesh Singh said that no harm had come to Somnath Bharti for having ink thrown at him. And at the same time, the former Delhi Law Minister had been given a befitting reply for his deplorable comments against Yogi Adityanath. He also called Yogi ‘Devtulya’ (Godlike) and that he had decided to felicitate the Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary for answer Bharti in the language he deserved.

The HYV functionary was awarded Rs. 51,000 and a garland for saving the honour of Rae Bareli and Hindu Samaj. Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials and issuing death threats against Yogi Adityanath. The Hindu Yuva Vahini is an outfit established by Yogi Adityanath to protect Hindu interests.

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti had said on Monday.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Congress party appears to be losing its grip on Rae Bareli. 35 office bearers including former Congress secretary and former district in-charge and current PCC member Shiv Kumar Pandey had resigned from the party in rebellion.