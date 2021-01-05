Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home News Reports Jihadi shouts 'Allahuakbar' and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jihadi shouts ‘Allahuakbar’ and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin

Austin suspects the jihadi was from Middle East, from the way he shouted 'Allahuakbar' before stabbing him.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Hindu activist stabbed, admitted to hospital
Hindu activist Rahat Austin
4

In a startling development, popular Twitter user and Pakistani rights activist, Rahat Austin, informed on Tuesday that he was stabbed with a knife. While taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I am attacked by a Jihadi, having a Knife. I don’t know maybe from the middle east or somewhere.” Rahat said that he was injured and admitted to the hospital.

In a video message shared with Opindia, Rahat Austin recounted, “Just moments ago, I was attacked by an Islamist jihadi. He had a knife and just by the way he said ‘Allahu Akbar’, I assume he is from a middle eastern country… Why do these people keep doing such things everywhere in the world? We are not doing anything wrong.”

He added, “I am just reporting cases of (severe) persecution, apartheid, genocide and ethnic cleansing…done by the government and people in Muslim-majority countries as a religious obligation. (They are) Doing it as part of religious obligation under ‘jihad’. We were 23% when Pakistan was made 70 years ago in 1947 and we are now 3% left.”

With a bruised faced caused due to the jihadi attack, Rahat Austin said, “It is a systematic genocide.” The rights activist concluded that the controlled media and government policies ensure that such cases never come to anyone’s notice and that now efforts were being made to stall his efforts to even report such crimes. “These are crazy people. I got attacked. If I didn’t myself, then, he would have beheaded me as they do with others. These are crazy people.”

Rahat Austin and his fight for ‘equality’ in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Rahat Austin has been the forefront of bringing cases of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan to light through social media, which otherwise would have been brushed under the carpet by the Pakistani regime. While fighting for equal status in a Muslim-dominated country, he brazenly holds a mirror to the Pakistani society. Despite the hefty claims made by Imran Khan-led government on the safety and security of the minority communities in his ‘Naya Pakistan’, the attack on the Hindu rights activist is a testament to the contrary.

Only January 1, Rahat Austin took to Twitter to share details of a Hindu girl named Miza Kumari, the daughter of Rattan Lal who was abducted, raped and forcefully converted to Islam to marry a Muslim man in Bahu Bhati village in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan. The activist shared a video in which the girl’s parents, who belong to an extremely humble background are heard pleading for help. “

We’ll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back. We are poor, we can’t fight with culprits, no one is helping us in Pakistan. We request, who watching this video to help us”, said the distraught mother of Miza Kumari in the video message.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahat austin, rahat austin stabbed, rahat austin jihadi attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jihadi shouts ‘Allahuakbar’ and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani activist has been consistently highlighting the religious persecution and atrocities committed on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in our neighbouring country.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ have a meltdown as Supreme Court clears Central Vista project

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has cleared the 20,000 crores Central Vista project for the new parliament building and associated structures.
Read more

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC workers. Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place during a roadshow that was scheduled from Orphanganj Road to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.

Abrogation of Article 370 shows impact as Jammu and Kashmir witnesses massive dip in stone pelting in 2020: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Stone pelting has been a commonplace event for the Pakistan-sponsored terror sympathisers in J&K.

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.

Recently Popular

World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Jihadi shouts ‘Allahuakbar’ and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani activist has been consistently highlighting the religious persecution and atrocities committed on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in our neighbouring country.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Mother arrested for sexually exploiting 14-year-old son in Thiruvananthapuram

OpIndia Staff -
The woman was arrested by the police under POCSO Act. She has been sent to judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ have a meltdown as Supreme Court clears Central Vista project

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has cleared the 20,000 crores Central Vista project for the new parliament building and associated structures.
Read more
News Reports

Assam police unearth tunnel used by infiltrators and smugglers to enter India illegally from Bangladesh. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The police discovered the tunnel while probing a kidnapping case involving two cattle smugglers.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Renovation work in Chamunda temple irks ‘the other community’, matter settled after police intervention

OpIndia Staff -
Members of other community reportedly raised objections over the renovation work being carried out by locals in the temple.
Read more
News Reports

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC workers. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place during a roadshow that was scheduled from Orphanganj Road to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan’s brothers, nephew break Covid-19 protocol, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been registered against Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan for breaking Covid-19 protocol
Read more
News Reports

Abrogation of Article 370 shows impact as Jammu and Kashmir witnesses massive dip in stone pelting in 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pelting has been a commonplace event for the Pakistan-sponsored terror sympathisers in J&K.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com