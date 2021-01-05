Salman Khan’s brothers, nephew break Covid-19 protocol, FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail’s son Nirvaan Khan for breaking Covid-19 protocol. As per the reports, the trio had returned to Mumbai from Dubai on December 25. They were asked to stay in isolation at a hotel. However, they decided to skip the isolation and went home.

They had informed the officials that they had booked a suite for themselves at the Taj Lands End but decided to skip the isolation.

FIR registered under Epidemic Diseases Act

The FIR was registered based on the complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical officer under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), section 269 (a negligent act which is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

In the complaint, MO said that the trio returned from Dubai on December 25 and was asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel. However, they went home. As per the health ministry regulations, the returnees from the UK, UAE and Europe are required to stay in 7-day institutional quarantine.

Trio shifted to Hotel Taj for institutionalized quarantine

TOI had reported that when BMC officials went to Sohail’s home, they were informed that as they tested negative for the Covid-19, they decided to go home instead of staying in quarantine. The officials have taken the matter seriously, and the trio has now been shifted to Hotel Taj End where they will remain in institutionalized quarantine at their own cost.

Chaitanya S DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police said, “An FIR has been filed at Khar police station. The BMC medical officer has complained that three people, who have returned from abroad, were supposed to undergo quarantine, but skipped the same and went home.” He further said that a case had been filed and an investigation is currently underway.