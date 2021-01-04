Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, recently got married to a cleric. Following her low-key wedding, she went to Kashmir for her honeymoon. The honeymoon pictures she shared on her social media account got widely covered in media. On 14 December 2020, ABP News published an article titled “In Pics: हनीमून पर पति ने क्लिक की सना खान की ऐसी तस्वीरें, इंटरनेट पर हो रही हैं वायरल (Sana Khan’s husband clicked such images on her honeymoon, they are going viral on Internet)”

One of the image in the collage was of Sana sporting a bra. Soon, screenshots of this image went viral where it was claimed that her husband leaked Sana Khan’s semi-nude images.

However, that is not true. The top left corner image of Khan in the above collage is from the time she was an actress.

Similarly, the second image in the collage is from a photoshoot she was part of way back in October 2017. Hence, ABP News shared a titillating image with a click-baity headline to insinuate that Sana Khan’s husband shared her image in a bra from their honeymoon. However, as can be seen, that is not it.

Former Bollywood entertainer Sana Khan, who participated in reality show like Bigg Boss and had acted in Salman Khan movies like Jai Ho recently married a Surat-based Muslim Cleric, Mufti Anas. She had earlier quit the glamour world for Islam. As per reports, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Ajaz Khan, who regularly posts communally sensitive remarks on social media, introduced her to her husband.