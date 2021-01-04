Monday, January 4, 2021
How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.

OpIndia Staff
Sana Khan with her husband Anas Mufti
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, recently got married to a cleric. Following her low-key wedding, she went to Kashmir for her honeymoon. The honeymoon pictures she shared on her social media account got widely covered in media. On 14 December 2020, ABP News published an article titled “In Pics: हनीमून पर पति ने क्लिक की सना खान की ऐसी तस्वीरें, इंटरनेट पर हो रही हैं वायरल (Sana Khan’s husband clicked such images on her honeymoon, they are going viral on Internet)”

ABP News article on Sana Khan’s honeymoon

One of the image in the collage was of Sana sporting a bra. Soon, screenshots of this image went viral where it was claimed that her husband leaked Sana Khan’s semi-nude images.

Tweet claiming Sana Khan’s cleric husband leaked her nudes

However, that is not true. The top left corner image of Khan in the above collage is from the time she was an actress.

Sana Khan in the song ‘Wajah Tum Ho’

Similarly, the second image in the collage is from a photoshoot she was part of way back in October 2017. Hence, ABP News shared a titillating image with a click-baity headline to insinuate that Sana Khan’s husband shared her image in a bra from their honeymoon. However, as can be seen, that is not it.

Sana Khan left showbiz for Allah

Former Bollywood entertainer Sana Khan, who participated in reality show like Bigg Boss and had acted in Salman Khan movies like Jai Ho recently married a Surat-based Muslim Cleric, Mufti Anas. She had earlier quit the glamour world for Islam. As per reports, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Ajaz Khan, who regularly posts communally sensitive remarks on social media, introduced her to her husband. 

Searched termssana khan nudes, sana khan husband, sana khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

