Sunday, January 31, 2021
Home Social Media Surprising U-Turn of Shah Faesal breaks Islamist hearts, troll him for Mann ki...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Surprising U-Turn of Shah Faesal breaks Islamist hearts, troll him for Mann ki Baat comments

Bureaucrat turned politician irks Islamists on Twitter after spoke of nation coming together in solidarity.

OpIndia Staff
Shah Faesal praises 'Maan ki Baat' initiative, faces backlash from Islamists
Ex IAS officer Shah Faesal (Photo Credits: India Today)
13

Days after former IAS officer and the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Shah Faesal, praised India’s Coronavirus vaccination drive, he has yet again expressed his support to the Modi government’s initiatives.

While applauding the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Shah Faesal tweeted, “It is like 1.3 Billion people coming together as a family on a Sunday morning and each one being heard and spoken to, each one feeling counted.”

He further added, “My take away from this program: Communication can build solidarities and make a nation ‘sound’ like a family.”

Islamists troll Shah Faesal for ‘backstabbing’ Kashmiris

Shah Faesal, who was once the poster boy for other emerging Islamists, faced fierce criticism for his support to PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme. Twitter troll Mohammed Asif Khan accused him of selling his soul.

Khan tweeted that he was being a great revolutionary in 2019 but now he’s licking PM Modi’s boots. He had earlier said that Shah Faesal was a bigger stooge than freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

One Muneeb Khan shared the screenshot of a Times of India article, wherein Shah Faesal had said that one could only be a stooge or separatist in Kashmir. Slamming the former IAS officer for supposedly deserting the Kashmiris, Khan tweeted, “Don’t troll him. He chose to be former, ‘the stooge.'”

Another user, Hamid Haqani, wrote, “On your last tweet, I thought that you might’ve now surpassed their criteria of meanness and shamelessness for becoming eligible to join their cadre. But, now I have idea about that level of degradation.”

A Twitter user said, “You have fallen from grace more than the temperature of Kashmir.” Another user asked, “Aur kitna chaatoge (How long will you continue with the boot-licking)”

Shah Faesal praises India’s vaccination programme

Last week, in a supposed change of heart, Shah Faesal tweeted, “This is more than just a vaccination program. It’s good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World).” He had also been retweeting tweets of PM Modi and other BJP leaders, in connection to India’s vaccination drive.  While some Islamists and members of the left-liberal lobby have been vocal against him for supporting India for a noble cause, others resorted to calling him names for supposedly ‘betraying Kashmiris’.

Shah Faesal and his hate politics

Shah Faesal has been accused of hate-mongering for a long time. Earlier, after sliding into irrelevance, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal had attempted to incite violence and threatened that he would not celebrate Eid until ‘the last bit of insult is avenged and undone’. A frustrated Shah Faesal had threatened to seek revenge and warned the people of India that he would not celebrate the Eid until he avenged the ‘insult’ meted out to him following the historic abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted. He was made a part of the IAS cadre in Jammu & Kashmir after he had topped the civil services in 2010. In 2018, he had left for the USA supposedly to pursue further studies in the USA and following his return, he had established the JKPM. In August last year, Shah Faesal had stepped down as the president of the organisation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshah faesal, shah faesal ias
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Surprising U-Turn of Shah Faesal breaks Islamist hearts, troll him for Mann ki Baat comments

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal, who was once the poster boy for other emerging Islamists, faced fierce criticism for his support to PM Modi's 'Maan ki Baat' programme.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Congress MLA disqualified from State Assembly after being convicted in rioting case

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Chaudhary, who represented the Kalka Assembly, has been sentenced to 3 years behind bars and penalised ₹85,000 by the Nalagarh court in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Watch: Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ insult and TMC corruption, speaks fluent Bangla at Howrah rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani addressed a rally in Howrah, West Bengal on Sunday as campaigning for the Assembly Elections in the state heats up.

R-Day riot and aftermath: How “fact checking” became the biggest form of fake news

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The Republic Day riot was a watershed moment for media in India. Never before have “fact checkers” been used in such frontline roles and on such a scale in propaganda warfare.

Muzaffarnagar riots, provocative speeches and failed political stints: A brief profile of Rakesh Tikait

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Your history of alleged provocative speeches which led to communal violence is forgiven if you are going to stand against Modi

Oops, he did it again! Kejriwal falls for yet another parody account, mistakes ‘Poonam Pandit’ for BKU’s Naresh Tikait

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has yet again fallen for a fake account. This time it was one of Naresh Tikait.

Recently Popular

News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Social Media

Surprising U-Turn of Shah Faesal breaks Islamist hearts, troll him for Mann ki Baat comments

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal, who was once the poster boy for other emerging Islamists, faced fierce criticism for his support to PM Modi's 'Maan ki Baat' programme.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Congress MLA disqualified from State Assembly after being convicted in rioting case

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Chaudhary, who represented the Kalka Assembly, has been sentenced to 3 years behind bars and penalised ₹85,000 by the Nalagarh court in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

Watch: Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ insult and TMC corruption, speaks fluent Bangla at Howrah rally

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani addressed a rally in Howrah, West Bengal on Sunday as campaigning for the Assembly Elections in the state heats up.
Read more
Opinions

R-Day riot and aftermath: How “fact checking” became the biggest form of fake news

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Republic Day riot was a watershed moment for media in India. Never before have “fact checkers” been used in such frontline roles and on such a scale in propaganda warfare.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: From Padma Awardees to Strawberries and Red Fort siege, here is what PM Modi talked about in the year’s first episode

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi talked about Amrit Mahotsav on Mann Ki Baat, a 75-week long festival to celebrate 75th Independence day in 2022.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar riots, provocative speeches and failed political stints: A brief profile of Rakesh Tikait

OpIndia Staff -
Your history of alleged provocative speeches which led to communal violence is forgiven if you are going to stand against Modi
Read more
Politics

Oops, he did it again! Kejriwal falls for yet another parody account, mistakes ‘Poonam Pandit’ for BKU’s Naresh Tikait

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has yet again fallen for a fake account. This time it was one of Naresh Tikait.
Read more
News Reports

Hinduphobic comments, incendiary speeches and a small crowd: Here is what happened at Elgar Parishad 2021

OpIndia Staff -
There are videos going viral of Elgar Parishad 2021 where the speakers can be heard making extremely controversial comments.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana CID freezes 26 bank accounts associated with Christian evangelist organisation and a Pastor

OpIndia Staff -
The funds thus received were deposited in banks as Fixed Deposit (FDs), which were then diverted and misappropriated by the accused, thus cheating the donors and other patrons of the organisation.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com