Days after former IAS officer and the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Shah Faesal, praised India’s Coronavirus vaccination drive, he has yet again expressed his support to the Modi government’s initiatives.

While applauding the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Shah Faesal tweeted, “It is like 1.3 Billion people coming together as a family on a Sunday morning and each one being heard and spoken to, each one feeling counted.”

He further added, “My take away from this program: Communication can build solidarities and make a nation ‘sound’ like a family.”

Islamists troll Shah Faesal for ‘backstabbing’ Kashmiris

Shah Faesal, who was once the poster boy for other emerging Islamists, faced fierce criticism for his support to PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme. Twitter troll Mohammed Asif Khan accused him of selling his soul.

Khan tweeted that he was being a great revolutionary in 2019 but now he’s licking PM Modi’s boots. He had earlier said that Shah Faesal was a bigger stooge than freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

One Muneeb Khan shared the screenshot of a Times of India article, wherein Shah Faesal had said that one could only be a stooge or separatist in Kashmir. Slamming the former IAS officer for supposedly deserting the Kashmiris, Khan tweeted, “Don’t troll him. He chose to be former, ‘the stooge.'”

Another user, Hamid Haqani, wrote, “On your last tweet, I thought that you might’ve now surpassed their criteria of meanness and shamelessness for becoming eligible to join their cadre. But, now I have idea about that level of degradation.”

A Twitter user said, “You have fallen from grace more than the temperature of Kashmir.” Another user asked, “Aur kitna chaatoge (How long will you continue with the boot-licking)”

Shah Faesal praises India’s vaccination programme

Last week, in a supposed change of heart, Shah Faesal tweeted, “This is more than just a vaccination program. It’s good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World).” He had also been retweeting tweets of PM Modi and other BJP leaders, in connection to India’s vaccination drive. While some Islamists and members of the left-liberal lobby have been vocal against him for supporting India for a noble cause, others resorted to calling him names for supposedly ‘betraying Kashmiris’.

Shah Faesal and his hate politics

Shah Faesal has been accused of hate-mongering for a long time. Earlier, after sliding into irrelevance, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal had attempted to incite violence and threatened that he would not celebrate Eid until ‘the last bit of insult is avenged and undone’. A frustrated Shah Faesal had threatened to seek revenge and warned the people of India that he would not celebrate the Eid until he avenged the ‘insult’ meted out to him following the historic abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted. He was made a part of the IAS cadre in Jammu & Kashmir after he had topped the civil services in 2010. In 2018, he had left for the USA supposedly to pursue further studies in the USA and following his return, he had established the JKPM. In August last year, Shah Faesal had stepped down as the president of the organisation.