Saturday, January 23, 2021
Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

In a supposed change of heart, Shah Faesal tweeted, "This is more than just a vaccination program. It's good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World)."

OpIndia Staff
Islamists slam ex-IAS Shah Faesal after he praises India's vaccination drive
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal (Photo Credits: Kashmir Reporter)
On Friday, former IAS officer and the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Shah Faesal, praised the Modi government at the Centre for India’s robust vaccination programme.

In a supposed change of heart, Shah Faesal tweeted, “This is more than just a vaccination program. It’s good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World).”

Screengrab of the tweet by Shah Faesal

It must be mentioned that the former IAS officer-turned-politician had also been retweeting tweets of PM Modi and other BJP leaders, in connection to India’s vaccination drive.

Islamists attack Shah Faesal, accuse him of betraying Kashmiris

His tweet took both his supporters and opponents by surprise. While some Islamists and members of the left-liberal lobby have been vocal against him for supporting India for a noble cause, others resorted to calling him names for supposedly ‘betraying Kashmiris’.

One user, Iqra Altaf, accused Shah Faesal of ‘crossing all limits of boot-licking’.

Islamist Mohammed Asif Khan labelled the former IAS officer as a ‘bootlicker’ and claimed that he is a bigger stooge than freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Ab Hawa Nikle ge (Did your courage disappear in thin air)? Kashmir will remember you as a bootlicker, a coward, a liar, a stooge who can lick even RSS in exchange for favours.”

While making a Hinduphobic jibe at the expense of Shah Faesal, Islamist Siddiqui Fariqa asked, “Stooge Shah Faesal, how does Gow mutra (cow urine) taste? Asking for Sanghi IAS officer?”

Another Twitter user Gulvinder Singh labelled the former IAS officer as a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing.’ He tweeted, “Shame on you for letting people down. People who expected from you, people who had faith in you. U sold ur soul, but you were always their B Team, who faked selflessness to fool people & play with their emotions by giving them false hopes.”

Twitter user, Irfan, claimed that the BJP IT cell not only hacked the Twitter account of Shah Faesal but only captivated his mind. “I feel not only his Twitter account but also his mind has been hacked by chadi IT Cell….. He sounds like a spokesperson of chaddi gang now..not surprised,” he tweeted.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted. He was made a part of the IAS cadre in Jammu & Kashmir after he had topped the civil services in 2010. In 2018, he had left for the USA supposedly to pursue further studies in the USA and following his return, he had established the JKPM.

Faesal steps down as president of JKPM

Earlier in August last year, Shah Faesal, who had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) with perennial protester Shehla Rashid, has stepped down as the president of the organisation. Furthermore, there is speculation that he will head back to the administration after he was informed that his resignation has not yet been accepted.

“State Executive Committee of J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) in an online meeting today discussed the ongoing political developments in the state. In the said meeting, the request of Dr Shah Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” a statement issued by the party said.

Shah Faesal – mired in a conspiracy against India

On August 6, 2019, the Indian government abrogated the Article 370 that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, by obtaining a Presidential decree and subsequently passed a resolution for re-organisation of the state. A state-wide lockdown and communication blockade was enforced by the government for avoiding any flare-up in the Valley. Prominent leaders have been detained to stop the Valley from slipping into anarchy.

On August 14, Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport and sent back to Kashmir. The former IAS-turned-politician is held at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

At the time, there were reports that Faesal was travelling to Turkey to participate in a plan against India, supposedly, to approach the ICJ against India the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Shah Faesal was caught at the Delhi airport by security authorities, who had unearthed that the former IAS officer was planning to fly to Turkey from where he was to reach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Haque, Netherlands, to file a case against India.

Later, the Jammu and Kashmir government had also revealed that Faesal after arriving at Srinagar, had addressed people and instigating them “against the sovereignty and integrity of India”, which had a potential of a breach of peace.

Shah Faesal has been hate-mongering for a long time. Earlier, after sliding into irrelevance, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal had attempted to incite violence and threatened that he would not celebrate Eid until ‘the last bit of insult is avenged and undone’. A frustrated Shah Faesal had threatened to seek revenge and warned the people of India that he would not celebrate the Eid until he avenged the ‘insult’ meted out to him following the historic abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

“There is no Eid. Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land. There shall be no Eid till everything that has been stolen and snatched since 1947 is returned back. No Eid till the last bit of insult is avenged and undone,” Faesal had said.

