Sunday, January 31, 2021
Updated:

Soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley get their names engraved at National War Memorial

The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs.

OpIndia Staff
Names of Galwan Valley bravehearts engraved on National War Memorial
National War Memorial (Photo Credits: News Bharti)
8

The names of 20 soldiers, who were martyred in action during the violent Galwan Valley clash with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, have now been engraved on the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

On June 15, the Chinese troops had attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near Ladakh border. The clashes had resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. Although no bullets were fired, the Chinese troops pelted stones and attacked the security personnel with rods and clubs.

The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the COAS had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.

Fallen Indian soldier awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously

The government of India has decided to honour Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu of the 16th Bihar Batallion, who had laid down his life in the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley on June 16, with the Maha Vir Chakra this Republic Day. “Col Babu is likely to be awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously on this Republic Day,” government sources told ANI.

According to reports, the government’s decision came after the Indian Army top brass recommended that soldiers who took on Chinese troops in the Galwan valley clash should be awarded the war-time chakra series awards at this Republic Day.

