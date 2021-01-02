TN: Christian pastor detained after police constable found dead

The Dindigul police have arrested two people, including a Christian pastor named Sudarsanam, on Thursday in connection to the death of a 38-year-old female police constable named Annai Indra.

As per reports, the woman was a police constable at the All Women Police Station in Dindigul. She was married to a Christian man named Palraj, who lived in Pattiveeranpatti. Tired of his attempts at forced conversion to Christianity, she deserted him two years ago and started living on rent in Nandavanapatti Treasury Colony with her two daughters, sister Vasuki and pastor Sudarshanam.

A couple of months ago, Indra applied for voluntary retirement, owing to ‘health reasons’. She had gone on a long leave since November 16. When the cops went to serve her order on Wednesday, they discovered a foul smell at the house. On further probe, following the directions of senior officers, the cops found the decaying body of Indra. She had died on November 7 and her decomposed body was covered with a cloth.

She is asleep, claimed family members of Indra

As bizarre as it sounds, her sister and daughters insisted that Indra was asleep and that she would wake up soon. Her family reportedly kept her corpse in the house under the belief that she would magically ‘resurrect’ from the dead.

The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem on the spot. The cops booked pastor Sudarsanam and the woman’s sister Vasuki under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 176 (Omission to give notice or information to public servant), 304A (causing death by negligence), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). Pastor Sudarsanam who has been arrested is suspected to be the brain behind the conversion.

While the investigation is on, the body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.