Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Reports Tehelka promoter and TMC leader KD Singh arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Alchemist...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tehelka promoter and TMC leader KD Singh arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Alchemist Group money laundering case

A criminal case was filed against KD Singh by the ED under PMLA based on a charge sheet lodged by SEBI against the Alchemist Group Company owned by Singh

OpIndia Staff
ED arrests former TMC Rajya Sabha MP in connection with a money laundering case
KD Singh(Source: Indian Express)
3

Tehelka promoter and former TMC Rajya Sabha MP KD Singh was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Singh’s arrest is related to Enforcement Directorate probe that was launched in September 2016 against him and a company (Ms Alchemist Infra Realty Limited) linked to him. A criminal case was filed against him under the PMLA, on the basis of a charge sheet lodged against the company, its directors and others by the market watchdog SEBI.

In a statement released by the ED in January 2019, the agency had stated that its probe revealed that the proceeds of the crime generated by Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd were routed through a web of shell companies.

The investigation also found that the funds sought by the firms from various investors were never used for the purpose for which they were mobilised and the same were transferred to the bank accounts of other companies which were nothing but shell companies. The siphoned off funds were later used to buy properties at various locations in India, the ED said.

Alchemist Group involved in running ponzi chit fund scheme without seeking approval from SEBI

The ED has also alleged that the company had launched an illegal collective investment scheme and mobilised funds of about Rs 1,916 crores from the public in the years preceding 2015. The firm had allegedly launched the scheme without seeking approval from the SEBI and thereby led to cheating of unsuspecting investors.

In 2015, the firm had informed the SEBI that it had refunded Rs 1,077 crores after the market watchdog probe and sought more time to return the rest of the amount. However, SEBI turned down its request and later filed a charge sheet in the case in March 2016.

KD Singh’s connection with beleaguered Tehelka magazine

It is noteworthy to mention that KD Singh was also associated with Tehelka magazine, whose editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal is mired in a sexual assault case. The case had come to fore in 2013 when one of the staffers of the organisations had levelled allegations of rape against Tejpal.

Soon after the allegations surfaced against Tarun Tejpal, Kanwar Deep Singh tried to distance himself with the organisation, stating that he had nothing to do with the firm and was just a promoter. At the time of the incident, Tehelka was owned by Anant Media Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of the KDS Corporation, a company controlled by KD Singh.

However, according to details available, about 65.75% of the Anant Media Pvt Ltd was owned by Royal Building and Infrastructure Ltd, a company owned by KDS Corporation, which in turn was controlled by the then Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist KD Singh. KDS Corporation owned 85% in the Royal Building and Infrastructure Ltd.

A year after the sexual assault allegations were levelled against Tarun Tejpal, KD Singh, in an interview with the Quartz in December 2014 said that he owned 70-80 per cent of the shares and reposed his faith in the magazine, stating that the firm can make a comeback and do the stories that it was known to pursue.

“I think it was a wise decision to stay by the magazine and believe that the magazine could get back on track and do the kind of hard-hitting stories that we have always done,” Singh had then said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nationwide celebrations in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan emerges victorious in a Twitter poll

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Pakistani media reportedly launched a campaign asking people to vote in the Twitter poll to help Imran Khan win.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tehelka promoter and TMC leader KD Singh arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Alchemist Group money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
ED had stated that the proceeds of the crime generated by Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd were routed through shell companies by KD Singh
Read more
News Reports

Nationwide celebrations in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan emerges victorious in a Twitter poll

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Pakistani media reportedly launched a campaign asking people to vote in the Twitter poll to help Imran Khan win.
Read more
News Reports

Dalit Rights body seeks NCPCR intervention in the alleged forced drug/porn addiction of Dalit children by goons under Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit Rights body has alleged goons of Malwani MLA Aslam Shaikh are allegedly forcing children of Dalits into drug and porn addiction
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more
News Reports

The US envisions a growing role of India in Indo-Pacific region to counterbalance China, reveals strategic document declassified by Trump admin

OpIndia Staff -
USA envisions that India will remain preeminent in South Asia and will take the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security
Read more
Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Entertainment

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws
Read more
WTF News

Canada: Woman puts husband on a leash like a dog, ‘walks’ him to evade curfew rules

OpIndia Staff -
As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined them $1500 each.
Read more
News Reports

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com