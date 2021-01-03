Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home News Reports Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

Actress-turned-politician had recently joined Shiv Sena, a few months after quitting Congress which she had joined ahead of 2019 general elections

OpIndia Staff
Urmila Matondkar
221

Just weeks after joining the Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar has purchased a brand a new office space in Mumbai. The actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has bought new office space in an upscale commercial complex in Khar area in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the former actress had finalised the property deal in the last few days of 2020. The new property spans a little over a 1000 square feet and is considered to be prime property due to its location.

The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The Rangeela actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office. 

According to the people who were part of the deal, the Shiv Sena leader has paid Rs 36,000 per square feet. Matondkar bought the property from businessman Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress was inducted into the Shiv Sena and is now one of the 12 candidates who has been recommended by the state government to the state Legislative Council from Governor’s quota.

Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena after quitting Congress, to be made an MLC

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Urmila joined Shiv Sena a few weeks back, a year after she resigned from the Congress party.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Urmila Matondkar had joined Congress and had contested the elections on party ticket. However, she had lost the elections. Five months later she resigned from the party citing petty politics as the reason.

In her statement, Urmila Matondkar had said, “My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.”

Urmila Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat as a Congress candidate and had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP leader Gopal Shetty.

However, now she has joined Shiv Sena.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsurmila matondkar, urmila matondkar office,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.
Read more

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters

Subramanian Swamy goes on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi government, here is how he is wrong

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy made several misleading claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute of India

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai gets a T-Shirt gift from his daughter, Netizens explains how his daughter called out his shoddy ‘journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who is often hailed as the 'Michelangelo of the Indian Journalism', shared an image of a gift by his daughter
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.
Read more
Opinions

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Four arrested for opposing halal notification in a bakery, had demanded removal saying halal is discriminatory

OpIndia Staff -
A bakery in Kerala, called 'Mody', was allegedly forced to remove the 'Halal' sticker notifying the availability of Halal food.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh police arrest 4 other ‘standup comedians’ along with Munawar Faruqui for mocking Hindu deities and customs

OpIndia Staff -
A video had gone viral in which a group of Hindu activists roughed up the comedians for insulting Hindu Gods in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy goes on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi government, here is how he is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy made several misleading claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute of India
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
Opinions

Spitting numbers like a drunken gambler at a Las Vegas casino: How to be a top economist – Marxist edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today I would like to profile for you one of the top economic minds of our age – the most distinguished Prof. Arun Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

The Print turns a convoluted case under Love Jihad law into one where it can blame the UP police: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The Print faults UP Police for arresting Taufiq who married Priya by introducing himself as Rahul Verma to the girl and her parents
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com