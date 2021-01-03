Just weeks after joining the Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar has purchased a brand a new office space in Mumbai. The actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has bought new office space in an upscale commercial complex in Khar area in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the former actress had finalised the property deal in the last few days of 2020. The new property spans a little over a 1000 square feet and is considered to be prime property due to its location.

The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The Rangeela actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.

According to the people who were part of the deal, the Shiv Sena leader has paid Rs 36,000 per square feet. Matondkar bought the property from businessman Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress was inducted into the Shiv Sena and is now one of the 12 candidates who has been recommended by the state government to the state Legislative Council from Governor’s quota.

Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena after quitting Congress, to be made an MLC

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Urmila joined Shiv Sena a few weeks back, a year after she resigned from the Congress party.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Urmila Matondkar had joined Congress and had contested the elections on party ticket. However, she had lost the elections. Five months later she resigned from the party citing petty politics as the reason.

In her statement, Urmila Matondkar had said, “My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.”

Urmila Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat as a Congress candidate and had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP leader Gopal Shetty.

However, now she has joined Shiv Sena.