Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home World USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi's...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi’s office, raises national security concerns

DC’s acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin on Thursday said that numerous items were stolen which raises national security concerns.

OpIndia Staff
A Laptop was stolen from nancy pelosis office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
5

Capitol Hill Protesters stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the violence that erupted in Washington DC. Her spokesperson has confirmed the same. Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn claimed that his iPad was stolen as well before rescinding his comments.

“Whip Clyburn’s iPad is safe and sound. In the chaos on Wednesday, a staffer moved it to a more secure location and other staff was unaware,” a spokesperson told CNN. DC’s acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin on Thursday said that numerous items were stolen which raises national security concerns.

“This is probably going to take several days to flesh out exactly what happened, what was stolen, what wasn’t,” he said. “[But] electronic items were stolen from senators’ offices. Documents, materials were stolen, and we have to identify what was done [and] mitigate that.”

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said, “A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations.” A spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the House said, “During the event, the CAO took steps to ensure that the House network and devices remained secure. We remain vigilant in monitoring the security of the House network, systems, and information.”

CAO Catherine Szpindor said that there was no indication that networks had been breached. The protesters had managed to breach premises and enter Nancy Pelosi’s office during the storming of Capitol Hill. Numerous arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnancy pelosi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi’s office, raises national security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
Capitol Hill Protesters stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the violence that erupted in Washington DC.
Read more
World

After outrage, Twitter removes tweet by Chinese Embassy in US that took pride in a ‘re-education camp’ for Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, instead of removing the hateful content at the first instance, rather categorically stated that a Chinese government tweet praising China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority did not violate its policy against hateful conduct.
Read more

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President

Australian fans resort to racial abuse yet again against Mohammad Siraj, security kicks them out after complain

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
When Mohammed Siraj pointed in the direction of the stands, the officials quickly investigated the matter and kicked out a group of 4 men, followed by two others, from the stadium.

After Twitter banned US President Donald Trump, Islamists give a call to get PM Modi removed from Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after various social media platforms banned US President Trump from their platforms, some radical Islamists gave a call to get PM Modi banned on Twitter

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

USA: Laptops and documents stolen during Capitol Hill Violence, including from House Speaker Pelosi’s office, raises national security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
Capitol Hill Protesters stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the violence that erupted in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

World Hindi Day and how it is different from ‘Hindi Diwas’

OpIndia Staff -
Since 1975, the World Hindi Conference has been organised in several countries over the years including Mauritius, USA and the UK
Read more
News Reports

‘Jamia University terminated 23 employees from Valmiki community, no money for food’ – emotional video of terminated sanitation employees go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia university terminated 23 employees of Valmiki community who had been working at the university for 15 to 20 years
Read more
World

After outrage, Twitter removes tweet by Chinese Embassy in US that took pride in a ‘re-education camp’ for Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, instead of removing the hateful content at the first instance, rather categorically stated that a Chinese government tweet praising China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority did not violate its policy against hateful conduct.
Read more
News Reports

‘No more appeasement of the Communist regime in Beijing’: US removes self-imposed restrictions on interactions with Taiwan

OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as a 'vibrant democracy' and a 'reliable partner', Pompeo emphasised that all 'self-imposed' restrictions would be lifted.
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast for violating ‘community guidelines’, Trump purge by Big Tech continues

OpIndia Staff -
The Big Tech War against Donald Trump and his base continues unabated. The latest casualty in that war is Steve Bannon.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
Cricket

Australian fans resort to racial abuse yet again against Mohammad Siraj, security kicks them out after complain

OpIndia Staff -
When Mohammed Siraj pointed in the direction of the stands, the officials quickly investigated the matter and kicked out a group of 4 men, followed by two others, from the stadium.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter banned US President Donald Trump, Islamists give a call to get PM Modi removed from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Days after various social media platforms banned US President Trump from their platforms, some radical Islamists gave a call to get PM Modi banned on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com