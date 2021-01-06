In Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki some members of Muslim community put up barricades from a kabristan (Muslim burial ground) all the way till a nearby temple. As reported by Jagran, this led to communal tension. Soon, villagers reached the spot and removed the barricades.

As per the report, the kabristan is located on the border of Dariyabad and Telma villages. There is a temple nearby adjacent to a lake. On Tuesday, some people reached the temple and claimed that the land outside the temple is of the kabristan and put up a pillar. Telma villagers raised objection to this.

Matters escalated and things got a bit violent. People from nearby Husaipur village also came and removed the barricades.

Soon police arrived on spot and took control of the situation. A team from the Revenue department has also arrived on spot to decide on land ownership.