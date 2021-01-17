The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a 30-year-old man, named Mohammed Taslim, for sharing porn videos in a Whatsapp group with women as members, reported Zee News.

As per reports, the accused was apprehended from Bashir Khan area in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh by the Cyber Crime Branch. Mohammed, a TV mechanic by occupation, would frequently share obscene images and porn videos in the said Whatsapp group. Irked by his indecent behaviour, a woman had filed a complaint against him with the police.

According to the cops, Mohammed would steal phone numbers of women from Facebook and Whatsapp groups and then forward objectionable videos to them. The police have recovered a Sim card, which the accused had purchased using a fake ID card.

UP Police puts accused behind bars, registers case

While speaking about the development, Station House Officer (SHO) Shrikant Dwivedi of Kotwali Pilibhit police station informed that Mohammed Taslim has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The accused has now been remanded in custody.

Minor girl raped Faiz Sheri, threatened to leak obscene video

Earlier, a minor girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her ‘boyfriend’ Faiz Sheri he promised marriage to her. He even made their intimate videos and shared them with his friends. Following that, his friends blackmailed that they will make the videos viral and then raped her. While a case of gang rape has been registered against all five accused, all are currently absconding.

As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since. He also made obscene videos and photos of hers which he made viral on social media on January 1. After her family got to know of it, they approached the police. The police have also recovered the video and have sent it for forensic testing. Teams have been formed for arresting the absconding accused.