Thursday, January 21, 2021
‘Why was Gabbar punished?’ UP Police’s COVID awareness tweet goes viral

In the video shared by the UP police, the notorious villain Gabbar Singh (portrayed by late actor Amjad Khan) is seen spitting in the open. Soon after the 'Thakur' (a cop portrayed by late actor Sanjeev Kumar) comes and chases Gabbar on a horse.

OpIndia Staff
UP police's message against spitting in the open
Screenshot from video shared by UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh police have put out a unique and entertaining video message in order to spread awareness against spitting in public. On January 20, the UP police posted on Twitter a scene from the iconic 1975 movie ‘Sholay‘ with a caption “Gabbar ko mili kis baat ki saza? (Why was Gabbar punished?)” to discourage people from spitting in public.

In the video shared by the UP police, the notorious villain Gabbar Singh (portrayed by late actor Amjad Khan) is seen spitting in the open. Soon after the iconic ‘Thakur’ (a cop portrayed by late actor Sanjeev Kumar) comes chases Gabbar on a horse. Thakur manages to catch Gabbar after he spits in the open. He holds Gabbar by the neck and the video ends with a message appearing on the screen saying that spitting in public places can increase the risk of spread of Covis-19 and that it is a punishable offence.

It is notable here that police forces in different states have been finding unique ways to promote awareness among the public on issues ranging from traffic rules, masks, social distancing and covid restrictions. Last year, police officials in Chennai were seen wearing ‘coronavirus helmets’ to educate people about social distancing and lockdown rules.

Searched termsUP paan, Kanpur song, UP video
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

