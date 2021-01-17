Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn

This is despite the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that the public representatives should allow the frontline workers to get vaccinated, instead of using their influence to jump the queue.

OpIndia Staff
'Katwa' TMC MLA jumps queue to get vaccinated, depriving health workers
Subhash Mondol (left), Rabindranath Chatterjee (right), image via Anandabazaar Patrika
134

On Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs flouted government protocol to get vaccinated against Coronavirus in Burdwan in West Bengal, despite being well aware that the vaccines were meant for frontline workers only.

As per reports, TMC politicians, namely, Rabindranath Chatterjee and Subhash Mondol, went out of turn to get inoculated while several healthcare workers, risking their lives amidst the pandemic, failed to get the shots.

While Katwa MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee took the jab on the very first day in Katwa subdivision hospital, another TMC MLA from Bhatar, Subhash Mondol, got vaccinated at the Bhatar Regional Hospital. Besides the duo, ex MLA MLA Banmali Hazra, Zila Parishad member Zahar Bagdi, and public health in-charge of Bhatar Panchayat Samiti namely Mahendra Hazar were also inoculated.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/India Today)

This is despite the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that the public representatives should allow the frontline workers to get vaccinated, instead of using their influence to jump the queue. While speaking about the incident, Chatterjee said, “I just took the vaccine… Everyone will get the opportunity to do so. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is ensuring that everyone gets the vaccine. In the first round, 100 people will get vaccinated and later a mass immunisation programme will be conducted.”

TMC MLAs deprive health workers of vaccination

As a result of the high-handedness of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, a nurse from Bardhaman Medical College lamented that she was not vaccinated, although she was called for the same. Similar allegations have also been levelled, under the condition of anonymity, by several other nurses in the hospital. However, the Chief Medical Officer of the district, Pranab Rai, claimed that the said MLAs were part of Rogi Kalyan Committee and were eligible for the first round of vaccination.

BJP condemns high-handedness of Trinamool Congress

While condemning the incident, BJP National General Secretary referred to the incident as loot. “Coronavirus vaccine has been looted. The Prime Minister of the country sent the vaccine for Coronavirus warriors, health workers and frontline workers. But in West Bengal TMC MLAs and their goons forcibly took the vaccine.” He further added, “Shame on Mamata Banerjee for claiming that PM sent fewer vaccines.”

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that it would have been better if the party MLAs had not taken the vaccines. Interestingly, another TMC MLA from Alipurduars, Saurabh Chakraborty, had his name on the top of the list of individuals who were supposed to be vaccinated. In his defence, he said, “I am not getting any vaccine right now and I have informed the health department about it.”

PM Modi launches Coronavirus vaccination drive

PM Narendra Modi launched the world’s biggest inoculation drive in the country today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. The first phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive started at 11 am across several cities in India and ended at 5:30 pm.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, around 3 crore frontline workers including doctors, healthcare workers, Safai Karamcharis etc will be given the vaccine. After that, people above 50 years of age, and people below 50 with co-morbidities, estimated around 27 crore, will be selected for vaccination. Therefore, around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in this round.

According to the Health Ministry, by the end of day-1 of the coronavirus inoculation drive, 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 3,352 sites in the country. In a press briefing, Additional Health Secretary M Agnani added that 16,755 personnel were involved in the drive.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstmc mla get coronavirus vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The curious case of Steve Jarding: How the specialist in failure Harvard Professor failed Nidhi Razdan

OpIndia Staff -
Steve Jarding is in the advisory board of the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) along with Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi invited to UK for G7, British PM Johnson to visit India ahead of the summit

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, the British PM cancelled his India visit as a guest during India's Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.
Read more

India Vs Australia: How Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar saved the day for India in Brisbane test

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
In an extraordinary display of determination, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar went on to put a partnership of 121 runs for the 7th wicket.

West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As a result of the high-handedness of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, a nurse from Bardhaman Medical College lamented that she was not vaccinated

Harvard University announced freeze on hiring two months before Nidhi Razdan claimed she was joining the Uni: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In April 2020, the Harvard University had announced that they were implementing an immediate freeze on hiring and salary.

NIA summons pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’ in Sikhs For Justice in ‘Referendum-2020’ case, actor-turned ‘farmer’ Deep Sidhu also called

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has summoned include officials of the controversial pro-Khalistan group 'Khalsa Aid' and also actor Deep Sidhu, who has time-and-again openly expressed his support to the Khalistan movement.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.
Read more

Latest News

Media

The curious case of Steve Jarding: How the specialist in failure Harvard Professor failed Nidhi Razdan

OpIndia Staff -
Steve Jarding is in the advisory board of the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) along with Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi invited to UK for G7, British PM Johnson to visit India ahead of the summit

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, the British PM cancelled his India visit as a guest during India's Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.
Read more
Cricket

India Vs Australia: How Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar saved the day for India in Brisbane test

OpIndia Staff -
In an extraordinary display of determination, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar went on to put a partnership of 121 runs for the 7th wicket.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi flags off eight trains from various places in the country to Kevadia to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Statue of Unity in Kevadia
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC’s Katwa MLA, others take coronavirus vaccine out of turn

OpIndia Staff -
As a result of the high-handedness of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, a nurse from Bardhaman Medical College lamented that she was not vaccinated
Read more
Media

Harvard University announced freeze on hiring two months before Nidhi Razdan claimed she was joining the Uni: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In April 2020, the Harvard University had announced that they were implementing an immediate freeze on hiring and salary.
Read more
News Reports

Massive protests erupt in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against road construction by China to move troops

OpIndia Staff -
People in PoK protesting against a 33 km road from Yarkand that China is building to move its artillery and military personnel in the region
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old girl kidnapped and passed on from truck to truck, gang-raped multiple times by nine men

OpIndia Staff -
After gang-raped on January 4, the minor girl was again kidnapped by a truck driver on 10th & raped by several truckers
Read more
News Reports

Network18 Group terminates CNBC Awaaz anchor Hemant Ghai after SEBI banned him for fraudulent trading

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI had banned Hemant Ghai from trading in the capital market, and also from giving any recommendation related to stocks.
Read more
News Reports

NIA summons pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’ in Sikhs For Justice in ‘Referendum-2020’ case, actor-turned ‘farmer’ Deep Sidhu also called

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has summoned include officials of the controversial pro-Khalistan group 'Khalsa Aid' and also actor Deep Sidhu, who has time-and-again openly expressed his support to the Khalistan movement.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com