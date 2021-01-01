Saturday, January 16, 2021
Updated:

On Day 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1.65 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 3,351 sites in India

The Health Ministry summarised the press briefing by informing that, all in all, the day-1 of the vaccination drive was successfully conducted all over the country with no cases of post-vaccination hospitalization reported from any states/UTs.

OpIndia Staff
COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted in India today (Image credit: Financial Express)
PM Narendra Modi launched the world’s biggest inoculation drive in the country today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. The first phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive started at 11 am across several cities in India and ended at 5:30 pm.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, around 3 crore frontline workers including doctors, healthcare workers, Safai Karamcharis etc will be given the vaccine. After that, people above 50 years of age, and people below 50 with co-morbidities, estimated around 27 crore, will be selected for vaccination. Therefore, around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in this round.

According to the Health Ministry, by the end of day-1 of the coronavirus inoculation drive, 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 3,352 sites in the country. In a press briefing, Additional Health Secretary M Agnani added that 16,755 personnel were involved in the drive.

The additional Health Secretary informed that both types of vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were supplied for vaccination. While the Covishield vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India Ltd was supplied to all states and UTs, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd, was given 12 states.

The Ministry furthered that adequate quantities of vaccine and logistics were ensured at all COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the country.

Since today was the 1st day of the vaccination drive, minor hiccups with the Co-Win app, which not only does the inventory management but also the beneficiary management, were highlighted during the campaign which the government resolved simultaneously. Amongst the problems incurred were delay in uploading of the beneficiary list at some sites which was countered by optimising speed and system performance. Secondly, few healthcare workers, though not scheduled for today’s session, were vaccinated today. To ensure that this does not happen in the future, the Health Ministry advised states to upload details of such health workers in Co-Win database.

The Health Ministry summarised the press briefing by informing that, all in all, the day-1 of the vaccination drive was successfully conducted all over the country with no cases of post-vaccination hospitalization reported from any states/UTs.

The state-wise number of people vaccinated today is given below.

Sl No.State/UTBeneficiaries vaccinated
1Andaman And Nicobar225
2Andhra Pradesh18412
3Arunachal Pradesh829
4Assam3528
5Bihar18169
6Chandigarh265
7Chhattisgarh5592
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli80
9Daman and Diu43
10Delhi4319
11Goa426
12Gujarat10787
13Haryana5589
14Himachal Pradesh1517
15Jammu and Kashmir2044
16Jharkhand3096
17Karnataka13594
18Kerala8062
19Ladakh79
20Lakshadweep21
21Madhya Pradesh9219
22Maharashtra18328
23Manipur585
24Meghalaya509
25Mizoram314
26Nagaland561
27Odisha13746
28Puducherry274
29Punjab1319
30Rajasthan9,279
31Sikkim120
32Tamil Nadu2945
33Telangana3,653
34Tripura355
35Uttar Pradesh21291
36Uttarakhand2,276
37West Bengal9730
38Defence Personnel (HCWs)2,182
All India191181
State-wide number of people vaccinated

Billed as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person to receive the Coronavirus vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi under India’s coronavirus vaccination drive that was launched today. Kumar received the vaccination in presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

