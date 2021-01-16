Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home Media What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you...
Editor's picksMediaOpinions
Updated:

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Liberals think that only they have an education. Apparently, when put to test, they can’t tell the difference between Harvard University and the so called Whatsapp University.

Abhishek Banerjee
What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway
Nidhi Razdan (Neither an NDTV journalist, nor a Harvard associate professor, and this claim is not disputed)
198

So a prominent liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism. She announced this publicly, her colleagues and friends wished her well. Among those who were ideologically opposed to her, some people made snarky comments. I bet a great many people across the spectrum were quite simply jealous.

And now, as it turns out, there was no job, no offer, nothing. She fell for an internet scam, or at least she says so. This time, people on the other side had a great time on social media, mocking her with all manner of jokes, memes and taunts. A number of her ex-colleagues and friends showed sympathy. Again, I bet most people across the spectrum were simply thrilled. Some openly, others secretly.

It is easier to laugh at one person than confront what the story has revealed about us all. She was not the only one who fell for this. Almost everyone else believed her too. What does it say about us? So, let us ask some real questions.

How did we come to believe in ‘magic’?

Suppose I were to tell you that I have won three gold medals in men’s racing events at the 2019 Olympic games in Kolkata. Would you believe me? Of course not. You would look at my general fitness, my age, etc and conclude that such a thing is impossible. You would also look at the fact that there is nobody else to confirm this. Let alone the fact there were never any Olympic games in Kolkata and certainly not in 2019.

How did we believe the Nidhi-Harvard story then? How could we possibly believe that someone with no PhD, no peer reviewed publications and no research record could be appointed directly to Harvard faculty, that too with tenure? Some people did point this out. Others noticed that Harvard does not even have a journalism department, much like there were never Olympic games in Kolkata. We know how the internet (and human jealousy) works. These doubts should have gone viral in no time, but they didn’t. People should have torn apart her claims with glee, but they did not. It was as if somewhere, deep in our hearts, we believed such a thing was genuinely possible.

It is as if Nidhi’s liberal privilege got us all to believe in ‘magic.’

Sidney Harris cartoon

This famous Sidney Harris cartoon is a great way to identify superstition. Start with someone who has no PhD and no research record. Then, a miracle occurs. In step three, the person is directly appointed as tenured faculty at Harvard.

A miracle is not an explanation for anything. You have to be more explicit in step two!

But we all forgot step two. In other words, liberal privilege got the better of our common sense. We know that liberals get so much for no reason that we believe anything is possible. And her liberal friends and colleagues, who all congratulated her, knew that too. Deep within our hearts, whether left or right, we all know who runs the world. We all know liberals have the privilege. We all know that the usual rules of hard work, achievement and disappointment don’t apply to them. The keyword here is “all.”

Unconsciously, we all ended up participating in a massive social experiment. And the conclusion is clear. We all chose not to see what was in front of our eyes. We believed her baffling claim instead. Could a spectacularly unqualified person be appointed as faculty in a non-existent department at the world’s most famous university? Sure, why not! Certainly wouldn’t be less plausible than all the other awards and honors that are showered on liberals every day.

This is what our life experiences have done to us. Liberal privilege is so obvious in our daily experiences that we have all internalized and accepted it.

What does this say about journalism as an academic discipline?

Sometime ago, Opindia had done a detailed expose, pointing out the shoddy research by the BBC in their report on fake news in India. The response from the liberal ecosystem, including Nidhi herself, was cutting.

Tweet by Nidhi Razdan

In other words, respect the hierarchy. The BBC has a bigger reputation than Opindia. How dare Opindia talk back to the BBC?

In itself, that is not a terrible thumb rule. Some institutions are indeed more credible than others. It is a deserved reward for having built up a reputation through decades, even centuries of hard work and achievement. But two important caveats apply. First of all, if your only defence against critics is throwing your ‘reputation’ in their faces, that’s never a good sign.

Second, for reputations and their hierarchies to make any sense, you must establish that the field in question is a real academic discipline. With barriers to entry. And rigorous standards for advancement at every step.

The current episode has proved that we don’t really believe that such barriers and/or standards apply to journalism. Undergraduate, PhD student, postdoc, tenure track professor, tenured professor, full professor, research record or no research record, they’re all the same. We have been pretending like these qualifications matter in journalism. But in our hearts, all of us (including liberal ecosystem) knows that it doesn’t matter.

There is no entry barrier and no standards for advancement. The only thing that matters is privilege. In other words, BBC and NYT and CNN are sitting atop a feudal system, not a meritocracy.

Moral: Be humble

If you know anything about social media, you know that liberals love to sneer. Liberals think that only they have an education. Apparently, when put to test, they can’t tell the difference between Harvard University and the so called Whatsapp University. So get off your high horse. Try to treat every human being with respect. You are not special anyway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more

“Absolutely rubbish”, “Propaganda driven” and “Hinduphobic”: Netizens call for a boycott of Tandav web-series on Amazon Prime

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav on Amazon Prime is drawing severe flak online for its Hinduphobic content

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.

Anti-farm law protesters attack vaccination center in Haryana, chase doctors away: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chaotic scenes were observed in Kaithal, Haryana where an attempt was made to chase doctors away from the vaccination center.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Media

‘Tit for Tat’, ‘Work of Art’: Netizens react to the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco, question her logic

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have been commenting on the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco and pointed out the incredulousness of the whole situation.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick
Read more
News Reports

How luck favoured ‘yorker specialist’ Natarajan and he became a game-changer for the Indian cricket team in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
While Indian fans await his splendid performance in the second innings of the Brisbane Test, for T Natarajan, the game has just begun.
Read more
News Reports

On Day 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1.65 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 3,351 sites in India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi launched the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country today at 10:30 am via video conferencing
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temple attacks in Andhra have enraged Hindu community, state govt not taking any action,’ Pejavara Mutt’s seer writes to Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
The seer has sought a committee of intelligence officials to conduct a transparent inquiry on the temple attacks in Andhra
Read more
News Reports

‘Minions won’t let outsiders enter’, chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna backs Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood, alleges being told ‘pay or we’ll destroy’

OpIndia Staff -
Celebrity chef turned director Vikas Khanna becomes the latest victim of nepotism in Bollywood
Read more
News Reports

“Absolutely rubbish”, “Propaganda driven” and “Hinduphobic”: Netizens call for a boycott of Tandav web-series on Amazon Prime

Jinit Jain -
Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav on Amazon Prime is drawing severe flak online for its Hinduphobic content
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala state board Class 9 textbook distorts history, claims Abu al-Qasim Al-Zahwari was the ‘Father of Surgery’ instead of Sushrutha

OpIndia Staff -
Indian physician Sushrutha, who lived much earlier than Al-Zahwari, is considered to be the 'father of surgery'
Read more
News Reports

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com