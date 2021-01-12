Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav is not too happy with the order passed by the Supreme Court in connection with the petitions filed regarding the newly passed farm laws. The newly minted farmer leader opined that the committee that will be formed as per the Court order to look into the laws is a “sarkari committee”.

Yogendra Yadav did not stop there and declared that the farmers would indeed prefer to negotiate with Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar instead of participating in the discussions involving the committee.

Yogendra Yadav is not too happy with the Supreme Court order

The newly minted farmer leader also declared that AP Singh, who appeared in Supreme Court today on behalf of BKU-Bhanu, was lying to the Court when he said that BKU-Bhanu had agreed to send the elderly back from the protest sites. Yogendra Yadav said that he has been informed by the president of the union that “there is no question of his organisation asking women and elders to go back.”

Yogendra Yadav claims lawyer for farmer union lied to the Supreme Court

It remains to be seen whether the claims being made are true and whether Supreme Court will take stern action if it discovers that it has been lied to. Yadav has been extremely involved in these protests, stumbling around in the guise of a farmer leader.

He has been threatening the government as well as farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan because they are not too keen on the protests. He has been making crazy demands knowing fully well that the government is not in a position to meet those demands.

Yogendra Yadav was shown the door by the government because they maintained that they will not allow politicians to participate in the negotiations, however, he has remained undaunted in his resolve to undermine the government using the garb of the farmer protests.