Saturday, January 30, 2021
Home News Reports As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen the upcoming industry

Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government has a slew of initiatives planned for the electric vehicle industry.

OpIndia Staff
Exemption in fees, road tax: Yogi Adityanath gives boost to EV industry
Electric cars (left), Yogi Adityanath (right), images via IEA and Jagran
1

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath is set to give a boost to the electric vehicles (EV) industry in the State.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that electric vehicles will be given precedence over vehicles that run on diesel and petrol. He also suggested an exemption in registration fees of electric vehicles and road tax to encourage its use. With an intention to encourage investment in the emerging EV sector, Yogi Adityanath sought to further liberalise the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy of 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to establish a centre of excellence for research, development, testing and certification of EV. It will also provide incentives under the industrial park scheme to private electric vehicle parks. Yogi Adityanath informed that a revenue-sharing model will be set up for establishing charging stations to recharge electric vehicles. He also emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.

Yogi Adityanath to provide a major boost to the EV industry

Speaking on the development, Yogi Adityanath said, “Proposals have been received from various international automobile companies to set up electric vehicles. manufacturing units in the state. We will provide all possible help to them to promote industrial investment in the state…The manner in which the state has given incentives for the proposed bulk drugs/medical devices park should also be taken in relation to electric vehicles.”

He further added, “The number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh will increase soon. So, adequate charging stations should be established for public convenience. These stations should also be set up in parking areas. Petrol pumps should also be encouraged to set up such charging stations…Capital subsidy can be provided to MSME, macro and mega anchor units at different rates. It will also be an incentive for the industries to develop.”

Electric car giant Tesla registers office in India

American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India. As per reports, Tesla has set up its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The American carmaker has incorporated a fully owned subsidiary ahead of setting up an R&D unit and a manufacturing plant for its electric vehicles in India. The unit was registered as Tesla Motors and Energy Private Ltd and was incorporated on January 8.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein have been named as directors. In December 2020, while responding to a Twitter user, Tesla chief Elon Musk had said that if Tesla India may not happen in January 2021, it was still definitely happening in 2021.

Large-scale production of electric vehicles in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while answering a question on large-scale production of EVs in India, said that many small companies are already manufacturing e-bikes and e-scooters in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The main issue these companies are facing is the availability of the lithium-ion battery.

As a significant stake in lithium-ion mines, including those in Argentina, are under Chinese hold, it is little problematic for Indian manufacturers. However, the Minister said that there is a lot of research going on in developing aluminium-ion. These aluminium-ion batteries will not only be readily available but will cost much less compared to the lithium-ion batteries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termselectric vehicles, electric vehicles yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen the upcoming industry

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab village issues Tughlaqi farman: To fine families if they fail to send members to ‘protests’ at Delhi border

OpIndia Staff -
The diktat says that the families failing to pay the fine for refusing to send a member to the protest, will face boycott.
Read more

‘Farmer’ protests are completely organic not politically motivated. Here is how

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
While many from 'Godi media' have been trying to caste aspersions that these protests are politically motivated by opposition and these are actual farmers, here is a lowdown of how it is not so.

Black Lives Matter movement, which led to large scale violent protests in US, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

World OpIndia Staff -
From looting stores to people defecating on overturned police cars, the Black Lives Matter movement supporters had gone wild in during the 2020 protests that went violent.

Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander kills brother who quit CPI(Maoist) and joined the police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a similar incident last year, Maoists had killed the brother of a former colleague who joined the police.

Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai advised Arvind Kejriwal and Yogendra Yadav to forget their differences and come together for success of farmer protests

Recently Popular

News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more
News Reports

UP police lodges FIR against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai and others for instigating riot in Red Fort by spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR states that fake news was circulated in a coordinated and well-planned manner that police have shot a person dead
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen the upcoming industry

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab village issues Tughlaqi farman: To fine families if they fail to send members to ‘protests’ at Delhi border

OpIndia Staff -
The diktat says that the families failing to pay the fine for refusing to send a member to the protest, will face boycott.
Read more
Opinions

‘Farmer’ protests are completely organic not politically motivated. Here is how

Nirwa Mehta -
While many from 'Godi media' have been trying to caste aspersions that these protests are politically motivated by opposition and these are actual farmers, here is a lowdown of how it is not so.
Read more
World

Black Lives Matter movement, which led to large scale violent protests in US, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

OpIndia Staff -
From looting stores to people defecating on overturned police cars, the Black Lives Matter movement supporters had gone wild in during the 2020 protests that went violent.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander kills brother who quit CPI(Maoist) and joined the police

OpIndia Staff -
In a similar incident last year, Maoists had killed the brother of a former colleague who joined the police.
Read more
News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai advised Arvind Kejriwal and Yogendra Yadav to forget their differences and come together for success of farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Viral video purportedly shows a Chinese professional demonstrating how an anal swab is collected for Covid test

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese healthcare professional demonstrates the process through which an anal swab is collected for Covid-19 test.
Read more
News Reports

Philadelphia allowed unqualified “college kids” to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, they stole doses and turned away elderlies who had signed up for vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers who worked for Philly Fighting COVID-19 in Philadelphia said that the CEO took doses home and administered it to his friends
Read more
Politics

Anna Hazare’s indefinite fast against farm laws ends before it even begins, was to start from Jan 30: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anna Hazare called off his agitation against the farm laws after meeting former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com