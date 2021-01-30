In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath is set to give a boost to the electric vehicles (EV) industry in the State.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that electric vehicles will be given precedence over vehicles that run on diesel and petrol. He also suggested an exemption in registration fees of electric vehicles and road tax to encourage its use. With an intention to encourage investment in the emerging EV sector, Yogi Adityanath sought to further liberalise the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy of 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to establish a centre of excellence for research, development, testing and certification of EV. It will also provide incentives under the industrial park scheme to private electric vehicle parks. Yogi Adityanath informed that a revenue-sharing model will be set up for establishing charging stations to recharge electric vehicles. He also emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.

Yogi Adityanath to provide a major boost to the EV industry

Speaking on the development, Yogi Adityanath said, “Proposals have been received from various international automobile companies to set up electric vehicles. manufacturing units in the state. We will provide all possible help to them to promote industrial investment in the state…The manner in which the state has given incentives for the proposed bulk drugs/medical devices park should also be taken in relation to electric vehicles.”

He further added, “The number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh will increase soon. So, adequate charging stations should be established for public convenience. These stations should also be set up in parking areas. Petrol pumps should also be encouraged to set up such charging stations…Capital subsidy can be provided to MSME, macro and mega anchor units at different rates. It will also be an incentive for the industries to develop.”

Electric car giant Tesla registers office in India

American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India. As per reports, Tesla has set up its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The American carmaker has incorporated a fully owned subsidiary ahead of setting up an R&D unit and a manufacturing plant for its electric vehicles in India. The unit was registered as Tesla Motors and Energy Private Ltd and was incorporated on January 8.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein have been named as directors. In December 2020, while responding to a Twitter user, Tesla chief Elon Musk had said that if Tesla India may not happen in January 2021, it was still definitely happening in 2021.

Large-scale production of electric vehicles in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while answering a question on large-scale production of EVs in India, said that many small companies are already manufacturing e-bikes and e-scooters in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The main issue these companies are facing is the availability of the lithium-ion battery.

As a significant stake in lithium-ion mines, including those in Argentina, are under Chinese hold, it is little problematic for Indian manufacturers. However, the Minister said that there is a lot of research going on in developing aluminium-ion. These aluminium-ion batteries will not only be readily available but will cost much less compared to the lithium-ion batteries.