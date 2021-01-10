The Big Tech War against Donald Trump and his base continues unabated. The latest casualty in that war is Steve Bannon. YouTube has pulled down the former White House chief strategist’s podcast “War Room” following the storming of Capitol Hill.

YouTube claimed that the podcast did not comply with its community guidelines. “In accordance with our strikes system, we have terminated Steve Bannon’s channel ‘War Room’ and one associated channel for repeatedly violating our Community Guidelines,” it said in a statement.

The statement continued, “As we said yesterday, any channel posting new videos with misleading content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election in violation of our policies will receive a strike, a penalty which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming. Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube.”

The podcasts are still available on Bannon’s website. It is available there with the note, “While YouTube announces broad censorship mandates for any channel discussing the election, Steve Bannon discusses the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the latest updates on the state of the election.”

Steve Bannon was suspended from Twitter in November after he called for Anthony Fauci’s head “on pikes”.

Social media platforms have been on a crusade against Donald Trump and his supporters ever since he was elected president. However, the storming of Capitol Hill appears to have accelerated trends that already existed. A lot of deplatformed Trump supporters, and Donald Trump himself, moved to Parler, an alternative to Twitter but Big Tech is attempting to shut that down as well.