Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, said on Tuesday that his government would bring the State Amendment Bills once again to negate the Agriculture Laws passed by the central government. The Governor had not given his consent for the bills passed by Punjab Assembly.

He further added that he would seek time to meet President Ramnath kovind regarding the ongoing farmer protests. In October, the Punjab government had passed three bills to nullify the Agriculture laws passed by the Center, however, the Governor did not sign them.

‘Will bring bills again’: Punjab CM

CM Amarinder Singh said that his government would bring Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the Governor to the President. He blamed Governor for delaying in signing the bills and said he should not have ‘sat’ over the Bills.

He further said, “If anger builds here, it will be exploited,” which is being seen as a warning by the CM. Singh had called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation around the farmer protests and recent developments, including Republic Day Violence and Singhu border clash.

Punjab government had passed three farm bills in October

In October 2020, the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government passed three bills to negate the Agriculture laws passed by the central government. The three bills make MSP a statutory right of the farmers. If passed, it will seek punishment for the sale/purchase of agriculture products below MSP.

The bills also seek fees on traders, or electronic trading and transaction platforms, for trade and commerce in a trade area outside APMC mandis. It will also reintroduce the government’s power to impose stock limits under special circumstances.

Opposition leaders from AAP and SAD had blamed Amarinder Singh for the delay in action against the Agriculture bill. They have claimed that Singh knew about the Agriculture bills to be passed by the Center in 2019 itself as he was part of the committee that worked on the details of the bills.

Republic Day Violence

Though the farmer unions have assured in writing that they will hold the tractor rally peacefully, violence had erupted on Republic Day, resulting in a clash between the protestors and security forces. The so-called farmers broke down the barricades much before the allowed time and marched on the route that was not approved by the Delhi Police.

A group of protestors had reached the Red Fort, where they not only caused damage to the property but also hoisted two flags, a yellow rectangular flag and a saffron triangular flag with the holy Sikh symbol. Hundreds of police personnel were injured in the clash.

In the aftermath of the violence, Delhi Police registered several cases against the farmers and union leaders. Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against the union leaders. The farmer unions have announced that they will hold ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 that has prompted Delhi Police to increase security around in and around the national capital.