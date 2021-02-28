Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home News Reports Arunachal Pradesh becomes COVID-19 free with zero active cases, fresh cases continue to surge...
News Reports
Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh becomes COVID-19 free with zero active cases, fresh cases continue to surge in Kerala and Maharashtra

State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said that Arunachal Pradesh has not recorded any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours making it a coronavirus free state.

OpIndia Staff
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu carries out Covid verification
5

On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state after the three active cases in the state recovered from the Chinese virus.

According to the reports, the health department of Arunachal Pradesh said that the total caseload in the northeastern state tallied at 16,836. The number of recoveries stood at 16,780, while 56 people in the state lost their lives. This means, the state does not have a single active case of Coronavirus at present.

State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said that the northeastern state has not recorded any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours making it a coronavirus free state.

Arunachal Pradesh’s recovery rate and positivity rate are at 99.66 per cent and zero per cent, respectively, the official said. The state has carried out tests for more than 4 lakh people, including 312 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have been inoculated with vaccine shots in the state. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fresh cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, Kerala

Maharashtra and Kerala have now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country. The two states together account for nearly 70 per cent of the total cases in the country.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi-ruled Maharashtra is the latest coronavirus hot spot in the country as it registered 8,623 new coronavirus cases and recorded 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,46,777, including 72,530 active cases. The total deaths due to Covid in Maharashtra is 52,092.

As can be seen, from around 11th February itself Maharashtra has been showing a consistently upward trend of active coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone has recorded 987 new Covid-19 cases. The total cases in the country’s financial capital now stand at 3,24,866, while the death toll reached 11,466 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala, where 3,792 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in Kerala stood at 50,514, while the total death toll touched 4,182. The total number of cases in Kerala currently stands at 10,56,150.

In a major worry, Gujarat, which had almost recovered from the pandemic, has witnessed a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. On Friday, Gujarat reported 451 new cases, while one person lost his life due to Covid-19. Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered.

Following the surge in cases, the Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four major cities Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot for another 15 days.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi day after show of strength in Jammu, netizens take potshots at Congress party

OpIndia Staff -
Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at the lack of 'reality check' within the party while praising Narendra Modi for not forgetting his roots.
Cricket

Michael Vaughan compares curators to farmers tilling their land after England batsmen fail to score on turning pitches: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Michael Vaughan has been displeased with the pitches in India after English batsmen failed to score big on turning tracks.

Staring at obliteration, communists find God: Man dressed as Shiva campaigns for uber-secular CPIM and the lessons it has for political parties

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
A man dressed as God Shiva was seen campaigning for the CPI(M), a party that postures itself as a uber-secular communist party.

Congress heading for a split? G-23 rebel leaders may prop opposition candidate in party presidential polls in June

Politics OpIndia Staff -
G-23 rebel leaders are giving out feelers that if Rahul Gandhi is re-elected as party president, Congress may be headed for a split.

‘Love jihad’ laws not anti Muslim, says Yogi Adityanath, narrates story of Dilshad who pretended to be Amit to marry Hindu woman

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath speaks on 'love jihad' laws, law and order situation in UP and Bengal elections

‘Leave Ladakh border, Come to Singhu border’, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun incites Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an audio recording, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun says the time has come for Sikhs to undo the wrong of 1947.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
Crime

Father of 6, Mehtab Rana, abducts minor by shrouding her in Burqa, had abducted the girl twice in 2018, role of in-laws, family suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Agra, where accused made her wear a 'burqa', has sent shockwaves and resulted in outrage
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,131FansLike
520,862FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com