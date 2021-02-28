On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state after the three active cases in the state recovered from the Chinese virus.

According to the reports, the health department of Arunachal Pradesh said that the total caseload in the northeastern state tallied at 16,836. The number of recoveries stood at 16,780, while 56 people in the state lost their lives. This means, the state does not have a single active case of Coronavirus at present.

State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said that the northeastern state has not recorded any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours making it a coronavirus free state.

Arunachal Pradesh’s recovery rate and positivity rate are at 99.66 per cent and zero per cent, respectively, the official said. The state has carried out tests for more than 4 lakh people, including 312 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have been inoculated with vaccine shots in the state. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fresh cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, Kerala

Maharashtra and Kerala have now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country. The two states together account for nearly 70 per cent of the total cases in the country.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi-ruled Maharashtra is the latest coronavirus hot spot in the country as it registered 8,623 new coronavirus cases and recorded 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,46,777, including 72,530 active cases. The total deaths due to Covid in Maharashtra is 52,092.

As can be seen, from around 11th February itself Maharashtra has been showing a consistently upward trend of active coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone has recorded 987 new Covid-19 cases. The total cases in the country’s financial capital now stand at 3,24,866, while the death toll reached 11,466 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala, where 3,792 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in Kerala stood at 50,514, while the total death toll touched 4,182. The total number of cases in Kerala currently stands at 10,56,150.

In a major worry, Gujarat, which had almost recovered from the pandemic, has witnessed a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. On Friday, Gujarat reported 451 new cases, while one person lost his life due to Covid-19. Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered.

Following the surge in cases, the Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four major cities Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot for another 15 days.