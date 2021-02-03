Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

The minor girl said that the maulvi touched her private parts.

OpIndia Staff
Maulvi, who was asked to impart religious teachings, rapes a six-year-old girl (image courtesy: barakbulletin.com)
Police on Monday arrested a maulvi in Silchar, Assam over allegations that he molested a minor girl who had come to him to take religious lessons. An FIR was filed against him in December last year. According to Barak Bulletin, a maulvi named Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for a couple of months since the FIR was lodged against him. Police had been keeping an eye on his house located in Panchgori Lane in Meherpur. He came to his house on Sunday night and was nabbed by the police the next day.

Maulvi was hired to impart religious education to the child

The mother of the victim girl had reportedly filed a complaint with the police on December 6 last year alleging that Barabhuyian had molested her minor daughter when the girl was religious instructions from him. The woman told the police that her daughter studied in KG-2 at the time of the incident. She said that she thought that she should giver her daughter religious education as well and so she talked to her brother about the same. The woman’s brother talked to Barabhuyian asking him whether he could impart religious education to the child. Barabhuyian agreed to this.

The minor came crying and said that Maulvi touched her private parts

On the day of the incident, Barabhuyian had reportedly come to the woman’s brother’s house where the woman had brought the daughter for religious instruction. The woman told that she she left her daughter with the maulvi and went to the other room where other family members were present. The woman’s brother also went to prepare tea. Suddenly, her daughter came out of the room crying. The family members calmed down the girl and asked her the reason of crying. The girl allegedly told them that the Maulvi touched her private parts. By the time he family members went to nab the maulvi he had already fled and turned off his mobile phone.

The woman had earlier said that some of her family members advised her not to file complaint against the maulvi but some members supported. Thereafter, she decided to proceed against the Maulvi and lodged an FIR with the police.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

