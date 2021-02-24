On February 21, Unnao Police had registered a case against eight social media handles for spreading fake information about Unnao murder in which two girls had died, and one was in critical condition. The case which had named Mojo Story run by controversial journalist Barkha Dutt, had also named the Twitter account of Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar. Now, in reply to the FIR, the Bhim Sena chief has filed a counter-complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Superintendent of Police Unnao, Additional Superintendent of Police, DSP City, and Police Station Kotwali Sadar in Incharge under SC/ST Act in Gurugram.

माननीय CM योगीजी, उन्नाव SP,ASP, DSPCity, SOकोतवाली सदर प्रभारी पर गुरुग्राम में SC/ST ACT के तहत शिकायत दर्ज.आप कानून का दुरूपयोग करो साहब,हम कानून का सदुपयोग करेंगे.क्योंकि हम हैं कानून रक्षक,संविधान रक्षक भीम सैनिक उन्नाव में हमारे खिलाफ दर्ज झूठे केस पर आपके ऊपर भी तैयार FIR. pic.twitter.com/oDGml1FHBU — Nawab Satpal Tanwar (@BhimSenaChief) February 21, 2021

In a tweet, Tanwar shared scans of his complaint and alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is misusing the law against him. Calling himself a defender of the law and constitution, Tanwar said he had filed a complaint against CM and police personnel.

Tanwar claimed that he came to know about the incident from social media and tried to raise a voice for the victims. He further claimed that his organization did not spread any misinformation and only demanded that the surviving girl should be shifted to AIIMS along with a neutral investigation to find out if there was sexual assault on the girls.

The case against eight for spreading misinformation

On February 21, Unnao Police registered an FIR against eight Twitter accounts, including Barkha Dutt’s TheMojoStory and Bhim Sena Chief Tanwar, for spreading fake stories about the poisoning of three Dalit girls, where two girls have died while the third remains in hospital. The FIR stated that the mentioned Twitter handles had spread false information that the girls were raped, which was denied in the post mortem reports. It may be noted the third victim of the attack, who has survived, has also given a statement clarifying that they were not raped, and they were given poisoned water. These handles further spread the fake information that Unnao Police performed the last rites of the two deceased girls without the family’s consent.

Bhim Sena not to be mixed with Bhim Army

There are two organizations named Bhim Sena (Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena or ABBS) and Bhim Army (Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission). The former was founded by Nawab Satpal Tanwar in October 2010 in Gurugram, Haryana. The latter was founded by Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan in 2015 in Uttar Pradesh. Incidentally, two Twitter accounts linked with the Bhim Army have also been named in the same case of spreading information about the Unnao murder case.