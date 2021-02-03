Bihar government has decided to clamp down on people indulging in violent protests by barring them from entering government services in the state. A circular was issued by the Bihar police DGP SK Singhal on Tuesday warning people against participating in violent protests or blocking roads. The circular said that such people would not get any kind of government job or government contract.

The circular reportedly said that if anyone took part in a protest that turn violent, the police can mention the same in his certificate of conduct or character certificate. The directive stated that police verification was required for applying for a state-owned liquor outlet, a government job, a license for a firearm and a passport.

“If a person is engaged in any criminal activity by involving in any law and order situation, protests, road blocks, etc. and is charged by the police by for this, then this should specifically and categorically mentioned in the character verification report of the individual by the police. Such people should be prepared for stern consequences as they won’t be able to get government jobs or state-owned liquor outlets”, the directive mentioned.

Opposition attacks Bihar government over the directive

The circular has attracted the outrage of the opposition, that targeted the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comparing him dictators like Hitler and Mussolini.

मुसोलिनी और हिटलर को चुनौती दे रहे नीतीश कुमार कहते है अगर किसी ने सत्ता व्यवस्था के विरुद्ध धरना-प्रदर्शन कर अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का प्रयोग किया तो आपको नौकरी नहीं मिलेगी। मतलब नौकरी भी नहीं देंगे और विरोध भी प्रकट नहीं करने देंगे



Taking a dig at the Bihar Chief Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav posted a tweet yesterday with an image of the said circular. Tejashwi Yadav wrote in his tweet that CM Nitish Kumar was challenging Hitler and Mussolini. “Nitish Kumar, who is challenging Mussolini and Hitler, says that if someone used his democratic right to protest against the power system, then you will not get a job. That means they will not even give jobs and will not let someone protest. Is the poor Chief Minister with 40 seats scared?”, he tweeted.