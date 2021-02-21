West Bengal politics is heating up as elections draw near everyday. With campaigns reaching a feverish pitch, the Bharatiya Janata Party has latched on to protest song ‘Bella Ciao’, recently seen in popular web series Money Heist, to target the Trinamool Congress government. The BJP has released a new campaign ad titled ‘Pishi Jao’.

The ‘Pishi’ (aunt) in ‘Pishi Jao’ is clearly Mamata Banerjee. ‘Pishi’ is a snide jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister who happens to the aunt of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, a leader who has been accused of corruption by his opponents.

“Bangla e shudu, dangabaazi, o pishi jaao, pishi jaao, pishi jaao, jaao, jaao. Raasta behaal, bangla e aakal, pishi jaao, jaao, jaao, pishi jaao. Kano mitthe, mitther prochaar? Pishi jaao, jaao, jaao, pishi jaao (There are only riots in Bengal, aunty leave. Roads are in a bad state and so is Bengal. Aunty, leave. Why are you publicizing lies? Aunty, leave),” goes the lyrics of Pishi Jao.

‘Bella Ciao’ has gained prominence across the world as an anti-fascist song and an anthem against oppressive regimes. West Bengal has seen widespread political violence in recent years with the murder of a great many BJP kayakartas allegedly due to political vendetta. Only on Saturday, a Trinamool leader threatened that only Trinamool voters can go vote in the assembly elections.

Under such circumstances, ‘Pishi Jao’ is likely to resonate among significant sections of the Bengal electorate.