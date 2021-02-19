China releases highly edited video of Galwan Valley clash

China has released a heavily edited video of the events that transpired at Galwan Valley in June 2020 during the clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The edited video was released by the Global Times to whitewash its spectacular defeat at the hands of the Indian Army.

Retired Major General Harsha Kakar immediately pointed out that the video shows an Indian Brigadier where as there were no Indian Brigadiers during the Galwan Valley clash.

Fake video. You Chinese think you can push anything and Indians will accept it. The video, before the clash, (14 to 16 secs) shows an Indian Brig, whereas at Galwan there was no Brig. Liars and Fake News experts. @SpokespersonCHN @HuXijin_GT @MFA_China2 . Expose the Chinese liars https://t.co/pfkpGpijJX — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) February 19, 2021

Earlier today, it was reported that four Chinese soldiers “who were sacrificed in last June’s border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with honorary title”.

With China now awarding 4 of its slain soldiers, it becomes evident that the casualties on China’s side were much greater that previously imagined. China has a penchant for downplaying its own losses and thus, while it has awarded only 4 of the slain soldiers during the Galwan clash, the real number of casualties is likely to be much higher.

There is widespread consensus that China suffered more casualties during the Galwan Valley clash than the Indian side. Under such circumstances, it is obvious why it has released highly edited visuals in order to whitewash its embarrasment.