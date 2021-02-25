On February 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe on Samajwadi Party during the UP Assembly budget session. CM Yogi said that the leader of the opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary is a simple person, but he often loses track because of his involvement with the wrong party. Taking a jibe at the ‘Red Caps’ (wore by Samajwadi Party leaders), he said that the Assembly should not become a drama party. He asked if the members of different parties wear caps at their homes as well.

CM Yogi further shared a story of his visit to a basic school for a program where some people came to oppose him. He said, on seeing them, a two and a half-year-old child said, “Mummy, mummy look! Goons!” He further said that if someone had come wearing a turban or a safa, he would have welcomed him as it looks pleasing. The drama of wearing caps need to stop, he added.

कभी माफियाओं को बगल में बैठा कर विपक्षी सरकार गौरव की अनुभूति करती थी।



किन्तु आज ‘नए उत्तर प्रदेश’ में किसी माफिया और अपराधी के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/BO0rkvneZN — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2021

When Samajwadi Party MLAs started creating a ruckus after CM Yogi’s statement, he said he did not take anyone’s name. “It is like a straw in the beard of a thief. I did not take any name. Why are you creating a ruckus in the house?” he asked.

Highlighting the former government’s association with mafias and criminals, CM Yogi stated that the former government used to take pride in placing criminals and mafias beside them. It used to instil a sense of fear in the psyche of the people. Perhaps the same association has made even children link the caps to goons.

CM Yogi asked SP leaders that the public wants to know why the leaders of the opposition party want to help mafias and criminals. He asserted that under his government, mafias, land grabbers and kidnappers have no place in society.

Ram Mandir is a national pride

CM Yogi said that the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya commenced on August 5, 2020. There was nothing wrong in mentioning the achievement in the Governor’s address. “It is a matter of pride for the country. The world adopted Ram, and some people still feel the name Ram is hostile. Do you remember what demons of that time used to do?”

अवधपुरी सम प्रिय नहिं सोऊ ।

यह प्रसंग जानइ कोउ कोऊ ।।



पावन अयोध्या धाम करोड़ों भारतीयों की सकल आस्था की भूमि है।



इस देव नगर के पुरातन गौरव की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए सम्पूर्ण पक्ष और विपक्ष को एक साथ कार्य करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/ZVCKUnJe7g — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2021

UP government’s COVID management was praised by WHO

CM Yogi said that UP had increased its capacity from 60 tests per day to two lakh tests per day. So far, three crore coronavirus tests have been conducted in UP. The government has formed special teams to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. There have been deaths in the state, but with the help of the central government, the death toll has been in control in UP. He further added that the WHO has also appreciated the pandemic management in UP.

CM Yogi took a jibe on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said that someone who had been an MP from Uttar Pradesh for 15 years is now ridiculing UP while sitting in Kerala and talking to students in the US. When Congress MLAs created a ruckus, he said, “I did not take any names. Why are you creating a ruckus?” He further added that someone is insulting UP and Amethi. It is dangerous and divisive.

While targeting Priyanka Gandhi, CM Yogi said that whoever comes to UP starts talking about temples. They are saying, ‘save Vrindavan.’ What will you save? Even Kans was not able to harm Vrindavan. During Covid, I was asked to give one thousand buses. Congress General Secretary wrote to me and said she wanted to give a thousand buses. But when we checked the vehicle numbers, it turned out some numbers belonged to scooter and three-wheelers. There is no need to do politics in everything. During the epidemic, Congress was making lewd jokes which were wrong, he added.