On Sunday, several Congress leaders took to Twitter to share a set of images of a political rally in West Bengal and claimed that lakhs of people had gathered at the brigade ground in Kolkata to attend a joint rally of Congress and the left parties.

Saral Patel, who is the national convenor of the Congress IT cell, shared two images on Twitter to claim that a sea of people had thronged at the Joint Rally of the Congress party and Communist Party of India – Marxist at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata. The Congress leader said that the images showed the anger of people in West Bengal and added that the images will surely give sleepless nights to rulers in Delhi as well as Kolkata.

Image Source: Saral Patel

It is pertinent to note that the Left parties and Congress has formed a coalition ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Following the footsteps of Saral Patel, Vinay Kumar Dokania, who is the national co-coordinator of the Congress IT Cell, also shared the same set of images to claim that images are from the joint rally.

Journalist Pankaj Pachauri, who was the media advisor of former PM Manmohan Singh, also shared the same image claiming it to from today.

Crowds at #Brigade Ground today at Left’s rally in #Kolkata with INC.

This #WestBengalElection2021 is promising to be a historic event. pic.twitter.com/9J8lKodNiN — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) February 28, 2021

Ahmed Bilal Chowdhury, a Congress party sympathiser on Twitter, also put out the same set of images to add that PM Modi and Amit Shah will have sleepless nights after seeing the image of the joint rally of INC and the left in West Bengal.

Another Congress supporter who goes by the name Elizabeth, sharing the images, said that a swarm of people had come at brigade ground to the joint rally of INC and Left in Bengal.

However, the image shared by the Congress leaders and the trolls associated with the party is not a recent one.

Fact Check:

The two images shared by the Congress IT cell members and several other party workers on social media were not captured at the so-called joint rally of the Congress party and the left parties in Kolkata on Sunday.

Contrary to the claims of the Congress party workers, the image was taken at a rally of leftist parties at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Feb 3 2019.

Image Source: Image Content

The same image was also shared by a Facebook group of the left party followers – ‘Red Club’ in June 2020.

Image Source: Red Club

From the above set of images, it is clear that the Congress party IT cell was sharing misleading images to falsely claim that a huge of workers had attended the so-called joint rally of the Congress and left parties in the Brigade ground of Kolkata.