Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home Government and Policy Death due to encephalitis down by 85% in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Death due to encephalitis down by 85% in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier Yogi Adityanath had informed that massive improvement in cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Mission helped decrease the death rate due to encephalitis by a large margin.

OpIndia Staff
85% drop in deaths caused due to encephalitis in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: PTI)
1

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that the government had successfully controlled the spread of the deadly encephalitis in the State. He made the comments during the campaign launch in Varanasi.

“In 2017, we started a special vaccination program to aware citizens about Encephalitis. As a result, the State managed to control the disease by 75% & death rate by 85%,” news agency ANI quoted CM Adityanath as saying. He further added that the vaccination drive to prevent encephalitis was supported by international organisations such as WHO and UNICEF.

In September last year, Yogi Adityanath informed that massive improvement in cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Mission helped decrease the death rate due to encephalitis by a large margin.

While speaking about the success achieved in his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency of Gorakhpur, he said, “…At least 600 children used to die due to AES every year between 1977 and 2017. After we came to power in 2017, several people joined the Swachh Bharat Mission. Only six children died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Gorakhpur this year, which means we have controlled over 99% deaths.”

The steps taken by the Yogi government to tackle Encephalitis

After Yogi Adityanath became the CM, he started the ‘Guidelines for Prevention and Treatment of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome’. A large scale immunisation programme that included a door-to-door awareness campaign, named ‘Dastak’ was launched. Moreover, over 3.5 lakh officers and employees were provided with training to equip them to respond and deal with AES prevention and treatment.

The campaign was planned as a holistic programme to educate and provide facilities to the families, not only for vaccination but also for the prevention and treatment of the disease. The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) had praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath for successfully immunizing all children of the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Love jihad’ laws not anti Muslim, says Yogi Adityanath, narrates story of Dilshad who pretended to be Amit to marry Hindu woman

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath speaks on 'love jihad' laws, law and order situation in UP and Bengal elections
News Reports

‘Leave Ladakh border, Come to Singhu border’, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun incites Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
In an audio recording, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun says the time has come for Sikhs to undo the wrong of 1947.

Ram Mandir donation crosses the Rs 2,100 crore mark, exceeds estimated collection

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15.

While Trinamool Congress projects Mamata Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s daughter’, goons assault the mother of a BJP supporter, give death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly," the mother of the BJP leader recounted.

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".

Congress ‘remembers’ Kamala Nehru on her ‘birth anniversary’ which is actually her death anniversary: The legacy of gaffes continues

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
However, after many pointed out, Congress quietly deleted the tweet and posted another one with correct information that today was Kamala Nehru's death anniversary.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
Crime

Father of 6, Mehtab Rana, abducts minor by shrouding her in Burqa, had abducted the girl twice in 2018, role of in-laws, family suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Agra, where accused made her wear a 'burqa', has sent shockwaves and resulted in outrage
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
520,812FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com