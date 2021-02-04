The Delhi police have made public three visual evidence which punctures the claim of the leftist media like The Wire, which went on to ‘fact-check‘ OpIndia’s report on the desecration of the National flag and the unfurling of the Sikh flag. Opposition parties like Shiv Sena had also claimed that the India flag was not insulted at Red Fort during the ‘farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. Whitewashing the unwarranted spate of violence perpetrated by rioters disguised as farmers in the national capital on January 26, this Lutyen-lobby had instead, blamed the central government for the savagery the protestors had showcased.

According to Times Now, in the videos released by the Delhi police crime branch, an instigator named Iqbal Singh can be clearly heard provoking the angry mob to storm the Red Fort, climb atop the flagstaff and replace the tricolour with a flag bearing the symbol of Nishan Sahib symbol. He also appealed the rioters to snatch guns from the cops and fire at them, if they don’t allow the rioters to enter the Red Fort premises.

There are three videos which have been made public. In all three videos, Iqbal Singh is heard inciting the crowd and threatening the Delhi police trying to gain control of the violence in the Red Fort.

“Hurry up and pull down the Tiranga. Wahe Guru, Wahe Guru…..We appeal to Modi to remove the Tricolour and replace it with Nishan Sahib. Have some shame, don’t be so shameless. Okay, we are now outside the Red Fort and we are asking them to peacefully open the gates. Babaji a peaceful revolution has begun. If they don’t open the gates peacefully, we will snatch their stun guns and assault them. They better concede or else we have weapons with us. We will shoot them with their own stun guns”, Times Now has quoted accused Iqbal Singh as saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have also confirmed that almost 300 social media handles have been identified and several cases registered against them spreading fake news, rumours. It said that these “handles were being used by some vested interest organisation to spreading ill will against the Government of India in the name of farmer’s protest. Delhi police in the press conference also confirmed how they had addressed to Child-activist Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’.

Earlier, the SIT had filed an FIR against unknown people for creating enmity between groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony after Greta Thunberg inadvertently shared a ‘tool kit’ which exposed a detailed strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government.

Moreover, it arrested one Dharmendra Singh Harman in connection with the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch had nabbed Herman after receiving video footage where he can be seen sitting on top of a car, instigating the crowd to hoist the Sikh flag on the Red Fort, the police said. In another video footage, Harman was also clearly seen participating in the Republic Day riots, where rioters had wreaked havoc.

According to the reports, the Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence. The Delhi police have now taken help from forensic experts to analyse the relevant material to nab the rioters.