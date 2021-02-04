Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi police release videos showing rioter inciting mob to desecrate Indian Flag at Red...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi police release videos showing rioter inciting mob to desecrate Indian Flag at Red Fort, threatening to snatch guns from cops and shoot them

The three visual evidence punctures the claim of the leftist media portal The Wire which 'fact-checked' Opindia's report on the desecration of the National flag and the unfurling of the Sikh flag.

OpIndia Staff
Video evidence of the Republic Day violence released by Delhi police (source: Times Now)
3

The Delhi police have made public three visual evidence which punctures the claim of the leftist media like The Wire, which went on to ‘fact-check‘ OpIndia’s report on the desecration of the National flag and the unfurling of the Sikh flag. Opposition parties like Shiv Sena had also claimed that the India flag was not insulted at Red Fort during the ‘farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. Whitewashing the unwarranted spate of violence perpetrated by rioters disguised as farmers in the national capital on January 26, this Lutyen-lobby had instead, blamed the central government for the savagery the protestors had showcased.

According to Times Now, in the videos released by the Delhi police crime branch, an instigator named Iqbal Singh can be clearly heard provoking the angry mob to storm the Red Fort, climb atop the flagstaff and replace the tricolour with a flag bearing the symbol of Nishan Sahib symbol. He also appealed the rioters to snatch guns from the cops and fire at them, if they don’t allow the rioters to enter the Red Fort premises.

There are three videos which have been made public. In all three videos, Iqbal Singh is heard inciting the crowd and threatening the Delhi police trying to gain control of the violence in the Red Fort.

“Hurry up and pull down the Tiranga. Wahe Guru, Wahe Guru…..We appeal to Modi to remove the Tricolour and replace it with Nishan Sahib. Have some shame, don’t be so shameless. Okay, we are now outside the Red Fort and we are asking them to peacefully open the gates. Babaji a peaceful revolution has begun. If they don’t open the gates peacefully, we will snatch their stun guns and assault them. They better concede or else we have weapons with us. We will shoot them with their own stun guns”, Times Now has quoted accused Iqbal Singh as saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have also confirmed that almost 300 social media handles have been identified and several cases registered against them spreading fake news, rumours. It said that these “handles were being used by some vested interest organisation to spreading ill will against the Government of India in the name of farmer’s protest. Delhi police in the press conference also confirmed how they had addressed to Child-activist Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’.

Earlier, the SIT had filed an FIR against unknown people for creating enmity between groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony after Greta Thunberg inadvertently shared a ‘tool kit’ which exposed a detailed strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government. 

Moreover, it arrested one Dharmendra Singh Harman in connection with the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch had nabbed Herman after receiving video footage where he can be seen sitting on top of a car, instigating the crowd to hoist the Sikh flag on the Red Fort, the police said. In another video footage, Harman was also clearly seen participating in the Republic Day riots, where rioters had wreaked havoc.

According to the reports, the Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence. The Delhi police have now taken help from forensic experts to analyse the relevant material to nab the rioters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

World OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n

Global Conspiracy Against India: Delhi Police says Greta Thunberg not named in FIR, case filed against ‘persons’ who created ‘toolkit’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 'toolkit' tweeted by Greta Thunberg exposed nefarious designs to break India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi police release videos showing rioter inciting mob to desecrate Indian Flag at Red Fort, threatening to snatch guns from cops and shoot them

OpIndia Staff -
In the videos, a rioter named Iqbal Singh can be heard provoking the mob to storm the Red Fort and replace the India flag
Read more
News Reports

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

OpIndia Staff -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Read more
News Reports

Incidents of violence at Red Fort evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill siege: MEA

OpIndia Staff -
"Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity", said MEA spokesperson on the Red Fort violence
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more
News Reports

UP police books out on bail Newslaundry columnist and former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Usmani had given a hate speech targeting the Hindu community at the recently Elgar Parishad conclave at Pune
Read more
News Reports

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him
Read more
World

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Kings XI Punjab Cricketer Sandeep Sharma compares farms laws with holocaust and slavery: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out to cricketer Sandeep Sharma that the farm laws can't be compared with the events mentioned by him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com