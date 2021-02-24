Shri Vishvaprasanna Teertha Sripada Swamiji, the holy seer of Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, has condemned the deliberate insult to the Brahmin community in the recently released Kannada movie ‘Pogaru’.

The Kannada film ‘Pogaru’, starring Dhruv Sarja, has created a massive controversy in the state after Brahmin organisations vehemently protested against the slanderous depiction of the community. The community members had submitted a request to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) asking the filmmakers to remove the objectionable scene. ‘

Reportedly, the Pejavara seer has also spoken to the authorities of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, expressing his disapproval and called for the removal of the controversial scenes from the film. The holy seer also stressed that in order to achieve a peaceful society one must not mock or instigate communities.

Strengthened to see #PejawarSeer #PejawaraShree condemning Brahmin Bashing in #Pogaru Kannada movie.

Will #DhruvaSarja fans issue death threats to him too? pic.twitter.com/W7PcvR2GOW — Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) February 24, 2021

“Scornful abusive remarks are made against Brahmins in several scenes of the film, hurting the sentiments of Brahmins. This is unacceptable. The practice of insulting any community is uncalled for. The film industry should come out of the illusion that they will entertain in this manner. The makers should remove the scenes in which Brahmins are shown in poor light immediately,” he said.

Movie insults Brahmin community, features derogatory scenes

In the movie, the lead actress belongs to the Brahmin community. The scenes included one where the protagonist rushes into her house and fights with her relatives. The hero is seen making lewd comments against the Brahmin community and throwing derogatory comments. In of the scenes, the protagonist of the movie is seen keeping his foot on a priest’s shoulder.

Following the release of the movie, the community members had objected to several scenes and dialogues, saying the makers had hurt the sentiments of Brahmins. The community members had given a deadline to the makers to edit the scenes until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, facing the heat, the filmmakers have now agreed to delete certain scenes from the movie. The decision was taken after a meeting with the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

“Twelve scenes have come to our notice that the community members have raised objections to. We have spoken to both parties and have arrived at a solution. The scenes will be cut at 9 am tomorrow,” said Jayaraj, president, Kannada film chamber of commerce.

The director Nanda Kishore has also apologised for hurting the sentiments and also added that they had clarified ahead of the film’s release that “the characters or dialogues are not aimed at a particular community of people.”