Saturday, February 13, 2021
Home News Reports Editors Guild of India alleges its Zoom meeting came under cyber-attack after they themselves...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Editors Guild of India alleges its Zoom meeting came under cyber-attack after they themselves published the access codes, read details

It is possible that the Editors Guild online meeting was spammed by ordinary people, and not by 'hackers', as the access codes for the meeting was published by the Guild

OpIndia Staff
editors guild zoom
143

The Editors Guild of India took to Twitter today in order to condemn what they described as a ‘relentless disruption’ by ‘cyber attackers’. The EGI, which was hosting a webinar on Zoom, alleged that multiple ‘encroachers’ posted ‘obscene messages’ during the course of the webinar.

The webinar, titled “Reporting from Red Zones”, could only last for about 10 minutes due to incessant spam featuring ‘frivolous song videos’ followed by ‘pornographic content’, EGI alleged. The detailed statement from EGI called for an investigation on this ‘attack on free speech’ and called to ‘book the guilty’. However, if any video evidence exists to support the claim made by EGI, it hasn’t been released yet.

Before we dive any further into these allegations, we must keep in mind that this webinar was hosted on Zoom. Viewers had the ability to watch it through a Facebook live stream. One would think for a ‘cyber attack’ of this magnitude, “hackers” would need to utilize some sort of fancy malware to break into the Zoom meeting. But nothing of that sort happened. Actually, the EGI themselves tweeted out their Zoom meeting ID and passcode, which means there was no need for any ‘cyber-attacks’ or any kind of ‘hacking’ to access the online meeting. Any alleged miscreant who disrupted the webinar already had the passcode to enter available to him, thanks to the EGI itself.

It is certainly surprising that no video evidence exists online for this supposedly legitimate cyber attack. According to EGI’s statement, this cyber attack went on for at least 10 minutes, which would have given plenty of time to the numerous viewers of the webinar to record this extreme cyber-attack. But, unfortunately for EGI, they don’t really get a lot of viewers. The first edition of EGI’s webinar titled ‘Unheard Voices- Reporting from Conflict Zones’ had managed to attract a grand total of 24 concurrent live viewers, a paltry achievement for the EGI, which boasts of almost 34,500 followers on Twitter.

However, attracting 24 concurrent live viewers suddenly appears as a positive, when one considers the interactions that the EGI receives on both Facebook and Twitter. On Facebook, the EGI receives around 10 to 15 ‘reacts’ and 3 to 5 ‘comments’ on their posts on average. This is not discounting any negative ‘reaction’ or ‘comment’ that they might have received. On Twitter, they receive mid to decent interactions, specifically on tweets not related to the webinar. On tweets mentioning the webinar, the interactions resemble Facebook, with little to no interactions. At this point, it can be clearly stated that this is not a popular webinar by any means.

Thus, the question arises, why would ‘cybercriminals’ or ‘hateful trolls’ or whomever, target this supremely unpopular webinar that no one watches. It certainly wouldn’t be for attention or fame. It could be money, but is someone really paying ‘cyber criminals’ to conduct well-coordinated cyber attacks on a Zoom meeting with 24 viewers? Most probably not. So what could be the motive of these elusive ‘cybercriminals’, whose existence is not on video, to attack a zoom meeting with practically no viewers, it remains a mystery.

Here’s our theory, which is just a theory and not a factual claim. First of all, how did this tweet, which is about the webinar, manage to get a decent amount of interactions? Well that’s simple, liberal journalist Rajdeep Sardesai shared it with his followers. Without this plug, it is hard to say that anyone would have cared about the EGI’s statement, or that we would write an article about it. Most of the replies and people interacting with the EGI’s tweet are trolling or making fun of EGI. So to put it more clearly, the EGI needed Rajdeep Sardesai, with a whooping 9.1 million followers on Twitter to make a pity tweet so that anyone would even pay attention to them.

We have all heard the old adage, all publicity is good publicity. Maybe that is what was going on here. Maybe the EGI sabotaged its own webinar, to finally get anyone, literally anybody, to get them to pay attention and watch their webinar. However, if we are disregarding cynical theories and any maliciousness on the part of the EGI, another theory makes sense.

Maybe it is true, that there was some sort of raid, or coordinated trolling of the webinar. It sure was easy to do after the EGI itself tweeted the Meeting ID and the Passcode. In all probability, they were just random people instead of ‘hackers’ or ‘cybercriminals’, who the EGI is pushing to send to jail according to their statement. It is also a high possibility that the EGI greatly exaggerated the claims of the ‘cyber-attacks’ it had received, and the actual trolling was much milder. If we stop considering the possibility that this Zoom meeting raid was a work of malicious ‘cybercriminals’ instead of just regular, normal people, it becomes a much more believable story.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Editors Guild of India alleges its Zoom meeting came under cyber-attack after they themselves published the access codes, read details

OpIndia Staff -
EGI themselves tweeted their Zoom meeting ID and passcode, hence there need for any 'cyber-attack' to access the online meeting
Read more

Rinku Sharma murder case: Residents of Mangolpuri carry out a candle-light march demanding justice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A large number of locals along with VHP, Bajrang Dal activists attended the march demanding justice for Rinku Sharma

‘He asked doctors to chant Jai Shri Ram’, Rinku Sharma’s mother opens up about the brutal murder of her son

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bajrang Dal national head slammed mainstream media and the secular gang for whitewashing attacks on Hindus like Rinku Sharma

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will take necessary steps at the earliest’: Gaana issues statement after employee Tanzila Anas made disgusting comment

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anas posted a tweet where she appeared to be celebrating and justifying the murder of Rinku Sharma
Read more
Crime

Watch: Father of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma recounts the murder of his son, mother says Rinku raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob had barged into the house, assaulted the family and murdered Rinku Sharma in cold blood, says the victim's family.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Editors Guild of India alleges its Zoom meeting came under cyber-attack after they themselves published the access codes, read details

OpIndia Staff -
EGI themselves tweeted their Zoom meeting ID and passcode, hence there need for any 'cyber-attack' to access the online meeting
Read more
News Reports

Rinku Sharma murder case: Residents of Mangolpuri carry out a candle-light march demanding justice

OpIndia Staff -
A large number of locals along with VHP, Bajrang Dal activists attended the march demanding justice for Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘He asked doctors to chant Jai Shri Ram’, Rinku Sharma’s mother opens up about the brutal murder of her son

OpIndia Staff -
Bajrang Dal national head slammed mainstream media and the secular gang for whitewashing attacks on Hindus like Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of local body polls in Gujarat, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to set the state free from central govt

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait claimed that the people of Gujarat were imprisoned for expressing their willingness to join the 'farmers' protests
Read more
Crime

Delhi Police spokesperson says ‘all angles’ related to Rinku Sharma’s murder are being investigated: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police spokesperson has said they are investigating "all angles" related to the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

ED files charge sheet against ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan and 4 others in money laundering case, accuses him of funding Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
ED says that Siddique Kappan and other PFI and CFI leaders had raised ₹1.36 crore and remitted to India using fraudulent means
Read more
Opinions

Dissent, not destruction, is a part and parcel of Democracy: Problematic platforming of Khalistani sympathisers in the ‘farmer protests’

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Dissent, not destruction, is part and parcel of democracy, even as liberalism in a mobocracy is like a fish out of water.
Read more
News Reports

Poster of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale spotted outside Gurudwara in Jammu, locals say its there for years

OpIndia Staff -
Bhindranwale poster is placed outside the main Gurudwara located in the Digiana Camp area of Gangyal in Jammu.
Read more
News Reports

On a day India talks about the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma, ‘artists’ and ‘activists’ demand justice for Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
'Stand-up comic' Munawar Faruqui, along with four others, was arrested for mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com