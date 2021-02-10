Days after Delhi Police had asked tech-giant Google to share the details of people who shared the ‘Toolkit’ to intensify protests in India, Google has agreed to identify the creators of the document, reports Republic TV.

Citing sources, Republic TV reported that Google authorities are willing to share details of the people who created the controversial ‘ToolKit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India.

Last week, the Delhi Police had written to Google asking them to trace the IP address or the origin of the document and details about people who uploaded it on Google Drive.

The Delhi Police had asked Google to provide the technical address of the culprits who first shared the documents on Google Drive to instigate riots in the national capital, which was later inadvertently shared by professional protestor Greta Thunberg revealing the dangerous conspiracy against India.

The letter to Google by the Delhi Police had come days after it had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against people who shared the ‘Toolkit’’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India behind the veil of farmer protests. It is pertinent to note that it was child protestor Greta Thunberg who had shared the ‘Toolkit’.

FIR filed for creating creating disharmony and against the larger conspiracy

The Delhi Police have registered a complaint under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on religion, race), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 124A IPC. Delhi Police has said that the complaint is against the creators of ‘Toolkit’ which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case.

Initially, it was reported that the complaint was filed against child protestor Greta Thunberg. However, the Delhi police had clarified that she had not been named in the FIR and a complaint has been filed against ‘unknown persons’ for promoting enmity between various groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony.

The FIR has been filed for creating disharmony and against the larger conspiracy. The agenda was exposed after Greta Thunberg had shared a propaganda ‘Toolkit’ that included a campaign strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government.

The Delhi Police’s action had come after Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had asked these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

OpIndia had extensively reported on how, per the documents leaked by Greta Thunberg, the tweets by Rihanna and Greta were in no way spontaneous and had been planned by anti-India propagandists well in advance. We had also reported the violent antecedents of Greta Thunberg and the organisations she is associated with, that lent support to the violent protests in India.