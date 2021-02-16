‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

Minutes after Swedish Andolan-jeevi Greta Thunberg tweeted a toolkit to incite farmers’ protest in India, her Indian counterpart Disha Ravi sent a message to her, asking her to not post the document, the Whatsapp chats between the two accessed by India Today revealed.

The leaked Whatsapp chats reveal that there was a global conspiracy to malign the Indian government and instigate the people to join the ongoing ‘farmers’ protests and thereby destabilise the country.

According to the report, Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police over the ‘toolkit’, told Thunberg on Whatsapp to refrain from tweeting the ‘toolkit’ as it bore both of their names. Ravi also asked Greta Thunberg “to not say anything at all for a while” as the issue had started blowing up and they could face charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The so-called climate activist Greta Thunberg had posted a toolkit in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest but deleted it later, saying it was “outdated”. Delhi Police believes Thunberg deleted the tweet on the insistence of Disha, who sent out frantic Whatsapp messages to the Swedish Andolan-jeevi, requesting her to delete her tweet carrying the ‘toolkit’.

The report further mentioned that Disha reportedly spoke to Greta Thunberg after the original document came out. Thunberg shared the controversial ‘toolkit’ at around 9:23 pm, following which Ravi sent her two links on the accidental leak of the document. In response to them, Greta responded the matter was blowing up and she would receive many threats. Ravi feared that since the toolkit carried their names, they could face action under the UAPA.

Here is the Whatsapp chat transcript accessed by India Today:

Greta Thunberg (9:25 pm): It would be really good to have it ready now.. I will receive so many threats because of this.. It’s really blowing up

Disha: S**t.. S**t

Disha (9:25 pm): Sending it to you..

Disha (9:35 pm): Ok can you not tweet the toolkit at all..can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.

Disha (9:39 pm): Are you ok?

Greta (9:40 pm): I need to write something

Disha (9:40 pm): Can you give me five minutes I am talking to the lawyers

Greta (9:41 pm): These hate storms happen sometimes and they’re really intense

Disha (9:41 pm): I am really really sorry.. We are all panicking because this is getting really bad here

Disha Ravi then assures the Swedish Andolan-jeevi that her name will remain in the clear, adding that they will have to deactivate all social media accounts.

Disha (9:41 pm): But we will make sure you are in the clear

Cyber cell of Delhi Police arrests Disha Ravi for distributing toolkit

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, which had arrested 21-year-old Disha Ravi on Sunday from Bengaluru, for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg. The police believe that the 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ was the editor of the “toolkit Google doc” and “key conspirator” in the creation and dissemination of the document.

It was earlier reported that the during investigation of Ravi, it came to fore that the 21-year-old climate activist had expressed fears of being charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in her conversation with Greta Thunberg. After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha said, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.”

Disha Ravi had also reportedly made several false claims to the Delhi police to ward off the charges against her. However, when she was confronted with incriminating evidence from her digital devices and the contentious Whatsapp chats with Greta Thunberg, Disha admitted to having been in touch with several such people. Reportedly, the ‘climate activist’ had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities.

Delhi Police on the lookout for the two other accused in the case

The Delhi Police are also probing Disha’s Gmail to unearth the email conversation between Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob. A news report broadcasted on News 18 stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon begin the investigation into any possible overseas transactions made by Disha Ravi through her organisation, Fridays for Future (FFF), in the past 5 years. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) will also intervene in the case, given that several links with Khalistani organisations have now surfaced.

In addition, the security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents. On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. A Delhi court has also issued non-bailable warrants against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, another two accused in the case.