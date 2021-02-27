The Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and urged him to change the name of the Congress party to Godsevadi Congress days after a Godse follower was inducted into the party. The letter said that the Congress should change its name as no ordinary citizen wants to become a member of the ‘Gandhivadi’ party.

The letter states that the Congress party was responsible for the partition of the country and the deaths of hundreds and thousands of Hindus at the time. The letter states that changing the name to ‘Godsevadi Congress’ will help revive the political fortunes of the party.

Source: Sandeep Singh (journalist with ANI)

Babulal Chaurasia, the Hindu Mahasabha leader and a worshiper of MK Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse, had earlier joined the Congress party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh civic body elections. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders wholeheartedly welcomed the former Hindu Mahasabha leader to the party.

Babulal Chaurasia had contested the Gwalior municipal elections last time from a Hindu Mahasabha ticket and won the elections after being denied a ticket from the Congress party. The former Congress leader had rebelled from the party to contest in the Ward 44 of the Gwalior municipal elections. He had left Congress after being denied a ticket and had defeated Congress candidate Shammi Sharma.

The Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia rose to fame after he had installed a statue of Nathuram Godse. Chaurasia had then organized a program called ‘Nathuram Godse’s 70th Sacrifice Day’.