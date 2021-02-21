Monday, February 22, 2021
Home World US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because 'they...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

The Democratic Party President has been called out on social media for falsely inferring that African-Ameriacns and Latinos did not know how to 'get online'.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden draws flak for claiming that Black, Hispanics don't know to use internet
Joe Biden during his First Town Hall
1436

During his first Town Hall as the President of the United States, Joe Biden courted controversy for claiming that Latinos and people of the African-American community do not know how to get ‘online’. The town hall took place on Wednesday (February 17) night in the Milwaukee city of Wisconsin.

At around 15 minutes into the video, a local doctor had asked Biden as to why only 3% African-Americans and 5% Latinos have been administered the Coronavirus vaccine so far, despite being one of the worst affected communities. The US President started on a good note and said that the two communities have been wary of the vaccination programme as they were used as ‘experimental guinea pigs’ in the past. He claimed to have sent a million vaccine doses to the ‘toughest neighbourhoods’ with no access to cars. Biden added that community health centres and mobile units would be sent to ensure that more Latinos and African Americans get inoculated.

Video Courtesy: Youutbe/ News Junkie’s Archives

However, Biden soon ended up insinuating that the two communities may have also been left behind in vaccination drive as they do not know how to use the internet. “Not everybody in the community–in the Hispanic and the African American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner-city districts–know how to use–know-how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store,” he alleged.

The Democratic Party President has been called out on social media for falsely inferring that African-Americans and Latinos did not know how to ‘get online’.

People even slammed Biden for the sweeping generalisation of the African-American community.

As per a recent report by Nielsen, Latinos are 57% more likely to use their smartphones and social media to gather information about the Coronavirus than other groups. Given that the community is largely employed in the service sector, smartphones remain the ‘connectivity tool of choice’.

Joe Biden issues clarification after backlash on his ‘racist’ remarks

However, later, he issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren’t tech-savvy. “It’s all about trying to more rationalize in detail so ordinary people, like me, can understand. I mean that sincerely. I mean, you know, my grandchildren can use that online–you know, make me look like I’m in, you know, the seventh century,” Biden said.

The Democratic party President has earned the nickname of ‘sleepy joe’ for speaking gibberish and losing track of his own speeches on several occasions. As of Saturday, the United States has reported 92,97,326 active cases of Coronavirus and 5,09,875 fatalities to date. The country has witnessed a whopping 2.8 crore cases since the onset of the pandemic and has vaccinated 5.9 crore people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjoe biden, joe biden blacks and hispanics, joe biden blacks and latinos,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com