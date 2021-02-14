After the visiting English team successfully aced the 1st Test match against India, their woes on turning tracks returned to haunt them during the 2nd match. India posted a total of 329 runs for the 1st innings, after having won the toss. With the early breakthrough provided by fast-bowler Ishant Sharma, coupled with a five-wicket haul from R Ashwin, the Indian team bundled up the England team for a paltry score of 134 runs.

Screengrab of the scorecard at the end of England’s 1st innings (Photo Credits: Cricbuzz)

Michael Vaughan comes to England’s rescue

As the English batsmen struggled against the Indian spin attack, former England captain Michael Vaughan complained about the pitch. Instead of questioning the poor performance of the players, he chose to blame the pitch instead.

“It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker,” he claimed. Michael Vaughan further alleged that the pitch was not suitable for a 5-day Test match. He added, “Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch.” However, his comments did not go down well with former Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne.

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Shane Warne gives befitting reply

While replying to Vaughan, Warne replied, “The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one.” He said, “England should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface.”

The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface https://t.co/xg1gPDetRs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

He further stated, “Everyone should celebrate the amazing test cricket we are/have witnessed from all countries over the past few months. It’s exciting. The best bowlers/batsman will rise no matter what the pitch conditions or situation of the game. My prediction was (India 359/ England 157=202 run lead) it’s 195.”

Everyone should celebrate the amazing test cricket we are/have witnessed from all countries over the past few months. It’s exciting. The best bowlers/batsman will rise no matter what the pitch conditions or situation of the game. My prediction was(I359/E157=202 run lead) it’s 195 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

As stated by Shane Warne, England was able to ace the 1st Test match after having chosen to bat on a wicket that was initially very good for batting. The competitive advantage helped the visiting side put a mammoth target of 578 runs for the 1st innings. This ultimately proved to be disastrous for the Indian side as they lost by 227 runs.

However, the pitch for the second Test match at Chennai has been a turner since Day 1. While India’s top order struggled, Rohit Sharma was able to put up a stellar score of 161 runs. This became a game changer for the Indian cricket team, while the entire English side was ripped apart for 134 runs (lower than the individual score of Rohit Sharma).