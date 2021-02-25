Police departments have many responsibilities that make it next to impossible for the police personnel to have a few moments of fun with family or at some function. Thus, whenever a video goes viral in which off-duty police personnel can be seen enjoying their free time, it attracts positivity from all sections of society. The fun side of the cops makes it easier for people to connect to them on a personal level.

One such video is making rounds on social media platforms in which the Superintendent of Police and an inspector were seen shaking legs on the dance floor on a Haryanvi song. Shared by photojournalist Ashutosh Tripathi of News Track Media, the undated video of two cops enjoying the off-duty hours gave everyone a few moments of a smile.

एसपी और इंस्पेक्टर ने डीजे फ्लोर पर लगाई आग, वीडियो जमकर हो रहा है वायरल। pic.twitter.com/dL4CHA2h6J — Ashutosh Tripathi * (@tripsashu) February 25, 2021

While sharing the video, Tripathi wrote, “SP and inspector set fire on DJ floor. Video goes viral.”

Netizens praise the dance by cops

Netizens were delighted to see the fun side of the police personnel. The majority of the comments were filled with appreciation of the dancing skills of the two cops.

Bahut khoob ! Everyone deserves a break ! Not only both of them are good dancers but enjoying every moment. — arvind (@arvind029) February 25, 2021

सबकी अपनी जिंदगी होती है जिसमे हस्तक्षेप नही करना चाहिए, खुशी के माहौल में नृत्य करना कोई गलत नही।

दिन रात थकान, भागदौड़, गरीबो असहायों की गुमटियां उजाड़कर फर्जी रौब जमाते एवं नेताओं और अमीरों की डांट डपट खाने के बाद निश्चित रूप से इनको ऐसे पल सुकून देते होंगे।। — दीप सिंह पटेल ⚕️🏹 (@singh1995_) February 25, 2021

They must enjoy their life as well , indeed great efforts and fun to watch 😀👍 — Prashast Chaturvedi (@PrashastC) February 25, 2021

पुलिस जितनी कमर तोड़ मेहनत करती है ये डांस भी मेडिटेशन का एक रूप है ये भी जरूरी है दोनो पुलिस अधिकारी बधाई के पात्र हैं । — Basant Bansal (@basantbansal) February 25, 2021

जीवन जीने का अधिकार सबको है, और जिन कार्यों का सम्बन्ध पद से नहीं है उसमें पद का कैसा भेदभाव

दोनों ही लोगों ने जीवंत होने का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया है

👌👌 — Priyanka Pathak, Advocate (High Court of Delhi) (@Adv_PPriyanka) February 25, 2021

The dancing duo of police officials are winning the internet today.