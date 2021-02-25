Thursday, February 25, 2021
Watch: Off-duty police officers shake a leg on the dance floor, video goes viral

Police officers dance to DJ music
Screenshot of the viral dance video
Police departments have many responsibilities that make it next to impossible for the police personnel to have a few moments of fun with family or at some function. Thus, whenever a video goes viral in which off-duty police personnel can be seen enjoying their free time, it attracts positivity from all sections of society. The fun side of the cops makes it easier for people to connect to them on a personal level.

One such video is making rounds on social media platforms in which the Superintendent of Police and an inspector were seen shaking legs on the dance floor on a Haryanvi song. Shared by photojournalist Ashutosh Tripathi of News Track Media, the undated video of two cops enjoying the off-duty hours gave everyone a few moments of a smile.

While sharing the video, Tripathi wrote, “SP and inspector set fire on DJ floor. Video goes viral.”

Netizens praise the dance by cops

Netizens were delighted to see the fun side of the police personnel. The majority of the comments were filled with appreciation of the dancing skills of the two cops.

The dancing duo of police officials are winning the internet today.

