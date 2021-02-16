The security agencies in Punjab state and central government have placed over 200 YouTube channels under scanner over its alleged role in inciting violence in the midst of the ongoing farmers protest at the outskirts of the national capital. These are those channels which have suddenly sprung up in the last few months in the name of supporting the ongoing agitation of farmers. Intelligence agencies suspect that some of these channels could be fuelling anti-India sentiments under the grab of the farmers’ stir.

As per a report in ABP News, sources in the intelligence wing of the Punjab state police, privy to the case, revealed that since November 26, the day when the leaders of different farm bodies from Punjab and Haryana announced an indefinite protest in Delhi over the new farm laws, there has been a number of YouTube channels mushrooming and routinely covering live from Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu, all the three protest sites on Delhi’s border. These channels also run Facebook lives from these locations, said sources in the department.

It is pertinent to note here, that earlier, the central government had also ordered Twitter to block or remove as many as 1,178 accounts from the social media website. These accounts were on the radar of security forces as Pakistani-run accounts trying to incite people in the midst of the ongoing Farmers Protest. Twitter was given this list of suspicious account of February 4th.

Moreover, the centre also banned the YouTube channel and Facebook page run by the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu- the chief of the US-based banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). But sources believe that Pannu, to circumvent the ban has been funding other YouTube channels which are ‘reporting’ under the guise of farmer’s agitation.

Over the days, the farmers’ protests have emerged as nothing but a deep-seated conspiracy by rogue elements linked to Khalistani outfits, who have used various social media platforms extensively to fan an insurrection in India and delegitimize the Indian Government in the eyes of the Indian people and the rest of the world.

After the Republic Day violence, Delhi Police revealed that over 300 Twitter accounts were created to sow confusion about the tractor rally proposed by protesting ‘farmers’ on Republic Day.

Recently, an international conspiracy to defame India was exposed after climate activist Greta Thunberg inadvertently shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter, which detailed a coordinated global plan against India during the farmer protests.