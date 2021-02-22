Addressing a sea of people assembled in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, PM Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack at the Mamata Banerjee led ‘tolabaaz’ government in West Bengal.

“Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers and poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of the Bengal government does not reach the poor without the consent of all the ‘tolabaaz’ of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are getting richer and normal families are becoming poorer,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Hoogly, days ahead of the much awaited Bengal Assembly elections.

“Central govt has provided Rs 1,700 crore for relief work after Amphan to the TMC govt in Bengal. The state govt has only spent Rs 609 crore. The leftover Rs 1,100 crore has been siphoned off by TMC,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hooghly.

“This proves the TMC govt does not care about the poor, needy and women of Bengal,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi is in Bengal to inaugurate the extension of the Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off 1st service easing out access to Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineshwar, 3rd line between Kalaikunda and Jhargham.

PM Modi slams TMC for endorsing “cut-cut culture” in West Bengal

Slamming the incumbent Trinamool Congress government for endorsing the “cut-cut culture” and the “Syndicate Raj” in the state, Modi claimed that for something as small as renting a flat, people in Bengal have to pay “cuts” to the “syndicate”, whose presence seems to be getting stronger, under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, with every passing day.

आज के पश्चिम बंगाल में किराए पर बिल्डिंग भी लेनी हो तो उसमें भी कट लगता है। ये ऐसे बदमाशी कर रहे हैं कि दोनों तरफ से कट लेते हैं।



बिना सिंडिकेट की इजाजत के किराए पर बिल्डिंग भी नहीं ले सकते।



– पीएम श्री @narendramodi #ModirSatheBangla — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

The Prime Minister said that the natives of West Bengal, living across the globe want to contribute to the growth of the state, but are unsure as to how they should steer clear of those associated with the syndicate.

Upliftment not possible until the menace of Syndicate Raj is not curbed in the state: PM Modi

West Bengal’s upliftment is not possible till the time cut-money culture persists here, till the time administration protects goons and the menace of Syndicate Raj is not curbed in the state, which the Prime Minister said was not possible under the Trinamool Congress government, insinuating that the TMC leaders either patronise with the goons of the syndicate or are themselves involved in the racket.

The development of Bengal is not possible



– till the time Syndicate rules the state.



– till the time cut-money culture persists here.



– till the time administration protects goons.



– PM #ModirSatheBangla — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

Giving the example of the once-thriving Jute and Iron and Steel industries of West Bengal, PM Modi said there was a time when the jute mills of Bengal fulfilled the needs of the entire country. People from all nearby state came to Calcutta (what Kolkata was formally known as) to make a living. Industries, which boomed in the state were spoken and discussed all across the country and people longed to work in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

However, the already deteriorating conditions worsened under the TMC government, which has acted as a deterrent to the growth of the industries in the state. Now, the people of West Bengal are being forced to move out in order to earn a living.

There was a phase when jute mills of Bengal fulfilled most of the needs of the entire country. But this industry has been left for survival, with a huge number of people affected.



– PM Shri @narendramodi #ModirSatheBangla — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

“The BJP govt will bring changes in the industrial policies for development in the state. We will take quick decisions for swift development,” Prime Minister Modi said. Informing that the BJP government at the centre has already been making efforts to revive the Jute industry, by making it mandatory for Wheat and sugar companies to use Jute bags Modi assured that if BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, one of its primary agendas would be reviving the Jute industry, which once upon a time, had an overwhelming concentration in the state.

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress, the Prime Minister accused the Mamata led government in the state of West Bengal of corruption and not carrying out the development work in the state. “Out of 1-1.75 crore houses (in WB), only 9 lakh have water pipeline. The way the state government works, no wonder how many more years it’ll take to deliver water to the poor. This shows that TMC doing injustice to ‘Bengal Ki Beti’. Can they be forgiven?” PM Modi asked.

Talking about the Centre’s plan for Bengal in the coming year, PM Modi stated that this year ‘rail and metro’ connectivity would be the government’s priority.

Public of West Bengal want “asol poriborton”: Modi

Addressing the sea of people in Hooghly West Bengal, the Prime Minister said “Kamal khilana hain, poorva bhav se parivartan lana hain. Lotus will bring ‘asol poribartan’ that youth aims for in West Bengal, said PM Modi.

Pitching for a BJP government in the poll-bound West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government should be formed not just for “political poribartan” (political change), but for “asol poribartan” (real change) in the state.

He ended his address by reiterating that it has now become imperative to bring a government in West Bengal which will listen to the common people and realising this need of the hour, the people in Bengal are avowing: “Aar Noy Annyay (no more unjust), aamra asol poribortan chai (we need the real change)”, said PM Modi as chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” resonated at the PM’s rally in Hoogly.

PM Modi’s address in West Bengal Hooghly can be viewed here.