Friday, February 5, 2021
Politics
Politics
PM Modi’s niece denied a party ticket to contest civic polls in Gujarat: Read why
OpIndia Staff
-
5 February, 2021
In a breath of fresh air, PM Modi niece, Sonal Modi, was denied a BJP ticket to contest in the upcoming civil polls in Gujarat.
World
It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why
Shashank Bharadwaj
-
5 February, 2021
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.
News Reports
‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’
OpIndia Staff
-
5 February, 2021
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January
News Reports
Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies
Shashank Bharadwaj
-
4 February, 2021
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
OpIndia Explains
Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details
OpIndia Staff
-
4 February, 2021
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Opinions
World
It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why
Shashank Bharadwaj
-
5 February, 2021
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.
News Reports
Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India
Teerth Waraich
-
4 February, 2021
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Politics
Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”
Abhishek Banerjee
-
4 February, 2021
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n
Culture and History
What is a Hindu Temple Part 2: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra
Monidipa Bose Dey
-
4 February, 2021
Understanding Vastu Shashtra as a directional science and the various gods associated with it and discusses the foundation rites and rituals followed while constructing a temple.
Opinions
Dopamine rush, freedom from consequences and political objectives: Why the Global Left slanders India while ignoring terrible atrocities elsewhere
K Bhattacharjee
-
3 February, 2021
Music sensation Rihanna sparked a torrent of comments on the farmer protests in India after she posted a tweet.
Fact-Check
Political Fact-Check
Did Mamata Banerjee say ‘bh*ncho’ while trying to prove she can speak better Hindi than PM Modi? A fact-check
OpIndia Staff
-
2 February, 2021
Mamata Banerjee is heard engaging in a deranged rant in order to prove that she speaks better Hindi than Prime Minister Modi.
Fact-Check
Alka Lamba falsely blames BJP worker for mowing down women protestors with a tractor on Republic day. Read details
OpIndia Staff
-
29 January, 2021
The tractor that had ran over women was participating in tractor rally, and there is no proof that he is BJP worker as claimed by Alka Lamba
News Reports
Founder of pro-Khalistan outfit tweets fake news on Tractor Rally violence, Twitter, ‘fact-checkers’ let him spread falsehood
OpIndia Staff
-
28 January, 2021
Ravinder Singh wrongly claiming that the 'farmer', who died in a tractor accident, was shot dead by police during farmer protests in Delhi
News Reports
Red Fort Insurrection: Deep Sidhu, his Khalistani links, role in violence and how ‘liberals’, who made him a hero, are now using him to...
OpIndia Staff
-
27 January, 2021
Opposition leaders who had supported Deep Sidhu saying it is a farmer are now alleging he is linked to BJP
Media
Media
An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma
OpIndia Staff
-
5 February, 2021
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
News Reports
Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies
Shashank Bharadwaj
-
4 February, 2021
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Opinions
Here’s how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to mislead people on Modi Govt’s policy
Jinit Jain
-
1 February, 2021
Shekhar Gupta was 'intrigued' at the mention of ancient India as 'atmanirbhar' by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.
Media
‘He is a habitual offender’: The victim of fake sting operation has his say on the speculated resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai
Jhankar Mohta
-
1 February, 2021
Recently, Rajdeep Sardesai had peddled blatant lies over the death of a farmer during the tractor rally violence. He had also spread misinformation about Rashtrapati Bhavan over the Netaji portrait.
Media
JNU-like scenes at Delhi Police headquarters as ‘journalists’ raise slogans against Mandeep Punia’s detention, say he lived and ate with protesters
OpIndia Staff
-
31 January, 2021
'Journalists' protested at the Delhi Police headquarters on Sunday demanding the release of Mandeep Punia.
Variety
Culture and History
What is a Hindu Temple Part 2: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra
Monidipa Bose Dey
-
4 February, 2021
Understanding Vastu Shashtra as a directional science and the various gods associated with it and discusses the foundation rites and rituals followed while constructing a temple.
WTF News
‘Easier to date than girlfriends’: Hong Kong man gets engaged with sex doll, says he has never kissed or had sex with her for...
OpIndia Staff
-
30 January, 2021
The Hong Kong man, Xie Tianrong, also has a baby with his sex doll, Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with his fiance Mochi
News Reports
Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen
OpIndia Staff
-
28 January, 2021
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
News Reports
Republic Day tableaus: Chants of Jai Shri Ram from UP and Allah hu Akbar from Delhi
OpIndia Staff
-
26 January, 2021
Ram Mandir-themed tableau of Uttar Pradesh was one of the main attractions of R-Day parade.
Specials
OpIndia Explains
Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details
OpIndia Staff
-
4 February, 2021
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
OpIndia Explains
Greta Thunberg files: Greta, FFF India and its support to ‘farmers protest’, ‘Extinction Rebellion’ and their violent past
Teerth Waraich
-
4 February, 2021
Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi
OpIndia Explains
Global Conspiracy Against India: Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweets were planned well in advance, reveals Greta Files
Nupur J Sharma
-
4 February, 2021
Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi
News Reports
Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details
OpIndia Staff
-
3 February, 2021
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
