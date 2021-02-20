Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who rose to prominence in the wake of ‘farmers’ protests that swept the Delhi borders, was to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. However, a fake impostor call from an unknown person identifying himself as the Superintendent of the Police and warning Tikait of being put under quarantine for 14 days forced the BKU leader to call off his Yavatmal visit.

According to the organisers of the event, more than 1 lakh farmers from across the state were to reach Yavatmal on Saturday to attend a rally addressed by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. The Maharashtra government had denied permission for the rally, given that the state is in the throes of a resurgent coronavirus outbreak. The Kisan Morcha applied a fresh application with an undertaking that not more than 50 people would attend the rally. However, even the second application was rejected by the Maharashtra government.

The organisers of the event, however, attributed the cancellation of the event to a fake call in the name of SP who warned Tikait of sending him to quarantine for 14 days if he came to the state. Finally, after the organisers claimed that Tikait had checked in at the airport to reach Nagpur from where he was supposed to drive down to Yavatmal, they confirmed that the visit was called off.

Kisan Morcha Maharashtra wing confirms Rakesh Tikait received call from impostor

According to Sandeep Gidde Patil from the Kisan Morcha’s Maharashtra wing, Tikait received a call from a person portraying himself to be the SP Yavatmal. He cautioned Tikait against visiting the district, alleging that if the BKU leader visited Yavatmal, he would be put under quarantine for two weeks. Fearing that his quarantine would impede the protests at the Ghazipur site in Delhi, Tikait decided to stay put.

Patil further added when it was confirmed that the call was not made by Dilip Bhujbal, Yavatmal SP, it became clear that a fake call was done to Tikait to stop him from addressing a rally in Maharashtra. However, Patil added that Tikait would now make an online address and the rest of the activists would attend the meet at Yavatmal.

Speaking to the Times of India, Yavatmal SP said that he had only called the organisers to ask them to take a firm stand. Bhujbal said he had told the organisers that if they are planning to go ahead with their meet, the police will tackle the situation accordingly. But, Bhujbal also added that he had advised the leaders to take a responsible decision and convince Tikait to not come to Yavatmal. Bhujbal admitted that an impostor had called Rakesh Tikait and dissuaded him from visiting the district.